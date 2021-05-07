Amazon seizes the rights to ‘Cinderella’ by Camila Cabello

As Deadline reports, Amazon Studios finalizes negotiations to acquire worldwide distribution rights to the film from Sony Pictures, ‘Cinderella‘(Cinderella). It is a musical comedy and romance film that will star Grammy-nominated Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello in her acting debut.

Sony’s ‘Cinderella’ is actually one of many film productions that had to stop shooting early last year due to the ongoing pandemic. After resuming filming in August, it was able to wrap up in September last year. Sony’s idea was to release the film this summer, but finally debut on Amazon Prime Video later this year. It is also a new agreement between Sony and a streaming service after announcing various agreements with Disney + and Netflix last month.

The film is a daring new musical take on the traditional Cinderella story in which our heroine is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world allows. The story of the project comes from an original idea by James Corden, who also stars in and produces the film.

Along with Camila Cabello the film stars Billy Porter as the fairy godmother, Idina Menzel as the evil stepmother, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Pierce Brosnan as the king, and Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer as the stepsisters. It will also feature Minnie Driver, James Corden, John Mulaney, Romesh Ranganathan, Missy Elliot, Tallulah Greive and Fra Fee.

Kay Cannon, who made her directing debut in 2018 with ‘#SexPact’, writes and directs this project produced by Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, with Louis Rosner and Josephine Rose serving as executive producers. The film will also feature original songs by Cabello and Idina Menzel.