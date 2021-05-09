Amazon seeks team leader in Asturias

In the following lines you will find one of the easiest ways to find a job right now. Week after week we highlight a whole series of job offers in Asturias, to which you can subscribe in this same article. Job opportunities just a click away. Check the bases of each application and quickly register in the one that interests you the most. This Monday starts with a vacancy like Team Leader for Amazon, positions at Leroy Merlin for the Summer Campaign, as well as interesting offers for various profiles of freelancers.

Marketing and Communication

MAGNET GROUP SELECT:

Digital Marketing Technician for Oviedo

– Full time.

From our Oviedo office, we are looking for a digital marketing technician for a company located in Oviedo.

Functions:

– Development of digital strategies.

– Management of marketing campaigns.

– Web Analytics.

– Content creation (social networks and web).

To register and more information on the job offer for a Digital Marketing Technician in Oviedo.

Computing

MAGNET GROUP SELECT:

IT support technician for Oviedo

– Full time.

From our Oviedo office, we select a computer support technician for a technology company located in Oviedo.

Functions:

– Start-up and maintenance of Windows Server Systems.

– Support for Windows networks with domain controller / Active Directory.

– Use of incident / escalation support systems.

– Knowledge of Linux systems maintenance advanced user level.

To register and for more information on the job offer for a Computer Support Technician in Oviedo.

Purchasing, sales and telemarketing

ADECCO SELECT:

Food Sales Manager for Avilés

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

Do you have experience as a Sales Manager or Point of Sale Manager within the Horeca channel? At Adecco Avilés we are selecting a commercial manager from the food sector to visit clients of the Horeca channel, carrying out loyalty and ensuring the commercial strategy of our client.

To register and more information on the job offer of Manager / a Comercial Food in Avilés.

LEROY MERLIN SELECT:

Vendor specialist in Soils Gijón Summer Campaign.

To register and for more information on the job offer of a Vendor specialist in Soils Gijón Summer Campaign.

Cashier Oviedo Summer Campaign

– Fixed-term contract.

– Part time – indifferent.

To register and more information on the job offer of Cashier Oviedo Summer Campaign.

Logístico / a Oviedo Summer Campaign

– Fixed-term contract.

– Part time – indifferent.

To register and more information on the job offer of Logístico / a Oviedo Campaña de Verano.

YSONDOS JAIB SELECT:

TERRITORIAL COMMERCIAL DELEGATE ETT – ASTURIAS for Oviedo

To register and more information on the job offer of 6001 COMMERCIAL DELEGADO / A TERRITORIAL ETT – ASTURIAS in Oviedo.

Health

ADECCO SELECT:

Auxiliary / Oral Hygienist Vitaldent Gijón 20h Afternoons

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

To cement our objective of GROWTH and EXPANSION, they seek the collaboration of SENIOR Dentists in any of their specialties: GENERAL, IMPLANTOLOGY, ORTHODONTICS, ENDODONTICS, PROSTHODONTICS – that help us to accelerate this growth and whose main mission will be to promote comprehensive and oral health. of patients implementing the necessary preventive and oral health protection measures.

To register and more information on the job offer of Vitaldent Oral Hygienist / Assistant Gijón 20h Afternoons.

Other trades and professions

MAGNET GROUP SELECT:

Peon specialist for Avilés

– 2 vacancies.

– Full time.

From our Oviedo office, we are looking for specialist laborers for an important company located in the surroundings of Aviles.

Functions:

– Cleaning and revision of parts that come out of the production machine.

– Preparation of order pallets.

– Handling of manual tools.

To register and more information on the job offer of Specialist Pawn in Avilés.

Production operators for Oviedo

– 5 vacancies.

– Full time.

From our Oviedo office we are looking for production operators for an important company located in the outskirts of Oviedo.

Your functions will be the following:

– Preparation of orders in the production chain.

– Organization and maintenance of merchandise.

– Supply and supervise the production process.

– Use of forklift.

To register and for more information on a job offer for a Production Operator in Oviedo.

ADECCO FOUNDATION SELECTS:

Gardener with disability certificate for Gijón

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

Would you like to develop your experience as a gardener? Do you have your own vehicle and do you live in Gijón? If so, keep reading. We are looking for a gardener for facilities located 20km from Gijón. You will take care of simple gardening tasks and work at height such as tree pruning.

To register and for more information on a job offer for a Gardener with a disability certificate in Gijón.

ADECCO SELECT:

Amazon team leader for Corvera

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

We are expanding our team! If you are interested in joining a business where you can have fun, achieve amazing results and put smiles on people’s faces, this could be your job. Come join us to build our future! As a team leader, he works in Entry or Exit to support various departments.

As an operations specialist, you will oversee shift management in our logistics center.

To register and more information on the job offer of Amazon Team Leader in Corvera.

Self-employed

PRONTOPRO SELECT:

Professor of English for Oviedo.

To register and more information on the job offer of an English Teacher in Oviedo.

Motorhome rental company for Oviedo.

To register and more information on the job offer of a motorhome rental company in Oviedo.

Gardening teacher for Oviedo.

To register and more information on a job offer for a Gardening Teacher in Oviedo.

Event photographer for Oviedo.

To register and more information on job offer of Event Photographer in Oviedo.

Lawyer for Oviedo.

To register and more information on a job offer for a Lawyer in Oviedo.

Pilates teacher for Oviedo.

To register and more information on a Pilates teacher job offer in Oviedo.

Yoga instructor for Oviedo.

To register and more information on a job offer for a Yoga Instructor in Oviedo.

Theater teacher for Oviedo.

To register and more information on a job offer for a Theater Teacher in Oviedo.

Fitness instructor for Oviedo.

To register and more information on a job offer for a Fitness Instructor in Oviedo.

Nutritionist for Oviedo.

To register and more information on a Nutritionist job offer in Oviedo.

Martial arts instructor for Oviedo.

To register and more information on a job offer for a Martial Arts Instructor in Oviedo.

Dentist for Oviedo.

To register and more information on a job offer for a Dentist in Oviedo.

Psychiatrist for Oviedo.

To register and more information on a job offer for a Psychiatrist in Oviedo.

If you still have not found your opportunity, keep consulting here more JOB OFFERS IN ASTURIAS.