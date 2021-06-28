Amazon robots have the authority to fire workers

Amazon is one of the many large corporations that has made a cult of incorporating technology to automate its procedures. Always for the better, supposedly. However, the firm founded by Jeff Bezos has once again been in the eye of the storm for its practices. Apparently, hired workers are laid off by machines and they can’t get other human employees to give them answers.

Some cases were addressed in a Bloomberg report, focused especially on those who work as Amazon Flex deliverers. It is a platform that allows people to use their own vehicles to carry packages and other purchases made by the public. Thus, they earn money by being part of one of the most important structures in the world. But not all that glitters is gold.

Workers who work at Amazon Flex are under permanent performance review. And the grades are awarded through an algorithm that monitors them in sun and shade. Thus, machines are the ones that check if the drivers comply with the stipulated times, if they make the deliveries successfully or if they complete the activities under the established parameters. Based on this permanent tracking, Amazon’s “robots” decide if a delivery person receives more routes or if their link with the company is terminated.

One of the workers who shared his experience at Amazon Flex was Stephen Normandin, who assured being fired with automated emails. The former dealer also indicated that the parameters taken into account to terminate his contract with the company were not correct.

Amazon, and the art of automated layoffs

Photo by Bryan Angelo on Unsplash

According to the report, Normandin was ordered to deliver packages to an apartment complex before dawn. As the doors were closed, the central office was also not working, and it was impossible to contact customers by phone. Thus, Amazon’s algorithm began to affect its rating.

Shortly afterwards, he suffered a similar inconvenience when he was unable to open an Amazon locker to put packages in it. Not even the phone support helped him solve the problem, and again his “rating” was affected. But the worst happened weeks later, when they informed him of his dismissal through an email in the middle of the night.

The Bloomberg article collects other testimonies with similar patterns, which speak of events that go beyond coincidence. Most support emails are signed with just a first and last initial, and workers don’t know whether they are dealing with people or machines. Also, the answers are often too general to understand that you are trying to solve a specific problem. And when messages arrive informing a layoff, they are simply signed by “SYAM”.

As if it were a macabre science fiction story, Amazon machines have the ability to fire workers. While it is true that Amazon Flex deliverers can appeal the termination of their link, they must pay the company $ 200 and wait for 10 days without pay. “They seem to have no common sense about how the real world works,” Normandin said of Amazon’s practices.

