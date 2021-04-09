Amazon rises 2.2% in the stock market after the rejection of its first union

New York, Apr 9 (EFE) .- Amazon shares on the New York Stock Exchange closed this Friday with a rise of 2.21%, after workers in a warehouse of the electronic commerce giant rejected the creation of the one that it would have been the company’s first union in the United States.

The multinational’s securities ended the day at $ 3,372.20, close to their highest level so far this year and well above the $ 2,952 at which they were listed at the beginning of March.

After a spectacular rally last year, coinciding with the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon shares have remained in a relatively stable band since last August.

So far this year, the price of Jeff Bezos’ company has gained about 6%, with a pronounced drop between February and March from which it has recovered so far this month

This Friday, Amazon emerged reinforced on Wall Street after the failure of a group of workers to create a union in a warehouse in the state of Alabama.

The initiative, which would have created the company’s first union in the US, was clearly rejected by a majority of employees.

After a vote in which 3,117 employees participated, only 24% were in favor of the creation of the union, while more than half (1,798) rejected the proposal and the rest of the votes have not yet been counted as they are questioned. its validity.

Although there are several hundred votes without counting, the “no” has already exceeded 50%, so the rejection is now official, but the unionists have announced that they will file a legal appeal against what they consider to be alleged irregularities in the voting process and pressure from the company.

The firm led by Bezos, the richest man in the world according to Forbes, is the second largest employer in the United States, only behind the supermarket chain Walmart, and since the beginning of the pandemic it has skyrocketed both its activity and its profits and has hired tens of thousands of new workers.

However, the company does not have a labor union in the country and is known for its strong opposition to the organizing efforts of its employees, something it has shown on several occasions throughout this campaign in the Alabama warehouse.

