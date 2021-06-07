Amazon revolutionizes the good Colombian aroma with this portable coffee maker

This CONQUECO brand portable coffee maker will be your best ally if you can’t live without a good cup of coffee when you leave home.

Coffee lovers cannot live without a good cup of this drink a day. If you are the ones who depend on coffee to survive, we bring you a recommendation to help you always drink a cup of coffee even if you are not at home. We refer to the Conqueco Nespresso portable coffee machine, that works with capsules and that can go with you anywhere. Its price? 105 euros in Amazon.

This coffee maker has a very simple operation, you just have to touch its power button to activate it. What’s more, its battery is rechargeable, so you can have a good cup even if you don’t have access to electricity. Of course, you can also charge it in your car. There are many you should know about this curious coffee maker, and we will tell you about it now.

A good cup of coffee guaranteed even if you are not at home

This portable coffee maker from Conqueco is ideal for preparing delicious coffee when you are away from home. It works with original Nespresso and Starbucks capsules, and coffee can be made with hot and cold water. To prepare a cup about 40-45 milliliters, you must insert the capsule, pour in the necessary water and press the power button.

As it is a portable coffee maker, it has a rechargeable battery that reaches up to three full cups on a single charge. It can be charged with the car charger and the wall charger, although the use of the latter is not compatible with the preparation of coffee, while the car charger does.

You will not have to worry much about cleaning this coffee maker, as it has a internal self-cleaning function that removes dirt. This portable coffee maker from Conqueco is specially designed for those coffee lovers who spend a lot of time away from home. If you buy this coffee maker, on sale for 105 euros on Amazon, you can prepare a good cup of coffee whenever and wherever you want.

