Amazon revolutionizes mobile photography with this high-quality grip

If you regularly take photos and videos with your mobile, this curious handle is all you need to raise the level.

Using the smartphone as a professional tool can be even more advanced if you accompany it with accessories such as the one we recommend below. His name is Shoulderpod S1 and it is, quite simply, a professional grip to capture photos and videos with your mobile of high quality, more stable. This accessory is for sale at Amazon, and you can buy it for 29.90 euros.

To raise the level of your mobile photography

Lovers of mobile photography can find in this grip a multifunctional accessory that serves, first of all, to achieve more stable images by offering a more secure grip than the one offered by the terminal itself. The grip comes with a strap that you can attach to your hand for an even tighter grip.

As we said, it is multifunctional, and it also serves as support to attach the smartphone to any tripod standard, and as travel stand for recording horizontal or vertical shots when you don’t have a professional tripod handy. Of course, it is an accessory laptop, so you can always take it with you without taking up a lot of space.

In short, Shlouderpod S1 is an accessory that allows you to raise the level of your mobile photography, that is, those images that you capture with your smartphone. You know, if you want to get more stable shots, you just need to buy this professional grip for 29.90 euros at Amazon.

Related topics: Photography and editing on Android, Offers

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all