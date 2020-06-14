Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The next games developed by Amazon Game Studios will arrive on PC. For this reason, New World, the company’s MMO, was present at the PC Gaming Show 2020.

During the event, a new trailer was shown where we finally see the action that the title will offer. Depending on the class of character we choose, we will have at our disposal certain types of short and long range weapons.

Also, some of the classes will be able to use magic attacks combined with weapons for melee combat. The MMO will be released on PC on August 25, but players who pre-purchase it will have access to the closed Beta in July.

“To survive Aeternum you will have to fight. Master skill-based action combat to combat corrupt armies and stand up against enemy players. Choose your melee weapon, ranged weapon or your magic weapon and join the war for Aeternum ”, says his description. Below is his new trailer:

