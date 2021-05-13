Amazon renews the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5

Amazon has updated its series of smart speakers with display, Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 models, which arrive with improved screens and cameras and other novelties.

Amazon has been able to create a whole category of devices with this series of intelligent personal assistants supported by Alexa technology, the most advanced in this segment. Unsurprisingly, it largely dominates sales. Now, it has presented a new generation of models that provide a display screen to the rest of the capabilities of these assistants, be it music or voice commands.

“Customers love using the Echo Show to stay in touch with their loved ones. In fact, globally, in the last year they have made about three times as many video calls as the previous year, ”said Eric Saarnio, vice president of Amazon Devices. “With the new Echo Show devices we have focused on creating experiences that add even more value to our customers: integrating powerful camera and pan and focus capabilities into the Echo Show 8, enhancing the Echo Show 5 camera and adding the ability to safely access the built-in camera to see your home when you’re away from home ”.

Echo Show 8

It is the intermediate model of the series after the Echo Show 10 that we had the opportunity to review. It has a screen of 8 inches with HD resolution and adaptive color adjustment.

It uses an 8-core processor (compared to the 4-core of the previous generation) and its new front camera with integrated cover and 13 megapixel sensor, now pan and zoom during video calls with an enhanced wide-angle lens, keeping everyone in the frame. Starting a video call is as simple as asking Alexa or groups of up to seven members: “Alexa, call the family group.” Amazon says it is working on new AR effects that users will be able to enable during those calls to make them more fun.

It includes stereo speakers to enhance the entertainment experience. Simply ask Alexa to browse movies or series from supported streaming content services like Prime Video or Netflix or play your favorite music from services like Amazon Music, Apple Music or Spotify. Either through the interactive screen or with your voice, the assistant can manage your Digital Home by controlling compatible devices, such as light bulbs, thermostats and others.

You can also securely access a live image from the Echo Show 8 camera from your account from the Alexa app or from other devices to keep an eye on your home. And if you want, you can turn it into a Digital Frame using images from Amazon Photo as the home screen. Remember that if you are a Prime member, you have access to unlimited storage space in the cloud at maximum resolution with Amazon Photos.

Echo Show 8 can now be purchased on Amazon with a price of 129.99 euros and availability as of June 9.

Echo Show 5

The smallest of the series fits into any home location with its 5.5 inch screen. It includes an enhanced HD camera with twice the pixels of the previous generation, ideal for making a quick video call or Drop in in the kitchen and see if dinner is ready. As with all other models, you can also safely access the Echo Show’s built-in camera through the Alexa app to view your home when you’re away from home.

You can also catch up on the news summary and sports highlights, set alarms and reminders, check your calendar or play music and series, simply using your voice and the capabilities of an Alexa that have not stopped increasing.

With three color finishes, Anthracite, White and the brand new Navy Blue, the Echo Show 5 can now be purchased on Amazon with a price of 84.99 euros and availability as of June 9.