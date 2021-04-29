Amazon renews Invincible for a second and third season

Nothing can beat Invincible – 100%. The Amazon Prime animated show will be back with a second and third installment. One day before the end of the season, the platform has confirmed that it is developing more episodes of the show and the entire cast will be back to once again lend their voices to the characters who have now become favorites within the streaming service.

Don’t stop reading: Invincible fans want Amazon to do a second season

Through his Twitter account, Robert Kirkman, creator of the comics in which Invincible is based, confirmed that Amazon has given the green light to a season 2 and 3 to the show. In the video he has a call with Steven Yeun, the actor who voices Mark, the main character. Both celebrate the news and wonder what possibilities this order brings with it for more episodes, as well as expressing their desire to do 100 more seasons.

This is already the third superhero show developed by Amazon Prime after The Tick – 91% and The Boys – 90%. This genre seems to attract a lot of attention to its customers as it has many other comic book adaptations on the way. As is often the case with these companies, the numbers that support the decision have not been revealed, but just yesterday the fans of the series demanded the service to renew the program. I wish to fulfill it.

Hey, Invincible fans. Steven and I have potentially exciting news to share with you about Season 2 and…

Hey @InvincibleHQ fans! @steveyeun & I have some potentially exciting news to share about season 2 and … pic.twitter.com/1rgEQCTwxR – Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) April 29, 2021

Continue reading: Invincible already has a critical rating

In case you haven’t seen her yet, Invincible – 100% tells the story of Mark (Yeun), son of Omni-Man (JK Simmons), the most powerful superhero on the planet. The show follows his attempt to become a hero worthy of his father’s legacy while balancing his personal life. However, when an unsuspected threat kills the Guardians of the Globe, the protectors of the planet, Mark and his teenage team must push their limits to save Earth while discovering who the murderer was.

The comic has more than 100 comics collected in at least 25 volumes, so there is a lot of material to adapt for new episodes. The first season seems to focus on the relationship between Omni-Man and Mark, aka Invincible, on how the latter learns to master his powers and must face the decisions his father makes, as well as his dangerous Viltrumite origin.

Although it is an animated series, the show has a stellar cast. In addition to Yeun and Simmons, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Seth Rogen, Andrew Rannells, and even Mark Hamill have roles in it. The show was very well received by critics and it appears that it also has a significant fan base that will allow the saga to continue for another two seasons full of action and drama.

Unbeatable – 100% saw its first three episodes premiere last March and then they were released one by one on a weekly basis. Tomorrow will be the turn of the season finale, the eighth in total, so there seems to be no better time than now to remind fans that after what happens tomorrow we will continue to watch Mark’s adventures. There is no confirmation yet, but most likely the second and third seasons will also consist of eight episodes.

You may also be interested: METE CRÍTICA | The invincibility of superheroes