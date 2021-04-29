Amazon renews Invincible for a second and third season – Tomatazos

Nothing can beat Invincible – 100%. The Amazon Prime animated show will be back with a second and third installment. One day before the end of the season, the platform has confirmed that it is developing more episodes of the show and the entire cast will be back to once again lend their voices to the characters who have now become favorites within the streaming service.

Through his Twitter account, Robert Kirkman, creator of the comics in which Invincible is based, confirmed that Amazon has given the green light to a season 2 and 3 to the show. In the video he has a call with Steven Yeun, the actor who voices Mark, the main character. Both celebrate the news and wonder what possibilities this order brings with it for more episodes, as well as expressing their desire to do 100 more seasons.

This is already the third superhero show developed by Amazon Prime after The Tick and The Boys – 90%. This genre seems to attract a lot of attention to its customers as it has many other comic book adaptations on the way. As is often the case with these companies, the numbers that support the decision have not been revealed, but just yesterday the fans of the series demanded the service to renew the program. I wish to fulfill it.

Hey @InvincibleHQ fans! @steveyeun & I have some potentially exciting news to share about season 2 and … pic.twitter.com/1rgEQCTwxR – Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) April 29, 2021

