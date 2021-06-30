Amazon renews Good Omens for a second season – .

Two years ago, Amazon Prime Video released Good Omens, a fantasy series based on the 1990 novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. The show, which at the time had been planned as a miniseries, received a host of positive reviews thanks to its fun and powerful message, as well as the outstanding and moving performances of its leads.

It may interest you: Good Omens: Christians Ask Netflix To Remove “Satanic” Series From Amazon

Now, the streaming service has announced that the hit series will have a second season with another six episodes (via Deadline), so fans can be happy. Michael Sheen (Dolittle – 28%, The Apostle – 78%) and David Tennant (Heartbeats in the Dark – 52%, Olé: Ferdinand’s Journey – 70%) will return to reprise their roles as Azirafel and Crowley, respectively.

In its first installment, Good ommens he followed the demon Crowley and the angel Azirafel, who, accustomed to life on Earth, seek to prevent the coming of the Antichrist and with it the final battle between Heaven and Hell. The series was described by specialists as a perfect fantasy, incredibly stylized, entertaining and heartfelt.

The new information notes that the show’s second season will begin filming later this year in Scotland and is known to explore stories that go beyond the original material. When Amazon premiered the series in 2019, a large number of Christians demonstrated on social media to ask for the series that they considered ‘satanic’ to be removed, so it will be interesting to see what will happen now that the streaming service has announced a new installment. .

According to what Deadline revealed, the second part of Good ommens will see Aziraphale and Crowley return to their lives among mortals in London’s Soho, after thwarting the Apocalypse. However, the arrival of an unexpected messenger will bring with it a surprising mystery.

Gaiman, who has a general contract with Amazon Studios, continues as executive producer and will co-showrunner with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who will also return to direct. Rob wilkins, John finnemore and the head of comedy at BBC Studios Productions, Josh coleThey will also executive produce, and Finnemore will co-write with Gaiman.

We recommend you: Amazon Prime Responds to Request to Netflix to Remove Good Omens

On this second season, Gaiman expressed his excitement at making this second part come true, which he has been planning for over 30 years.

Thirty-one years have passed since Good Omens was published, which means thirty-two years have passed since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention and planned. the sequel. I was able to use parts of the sequel in Good Omens, that’s where our angels came from. Terry is no longer here, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens and where the story was going. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I can take it there.

For their part, both Sheen and Tennant joked about his return. While the first pointed out that he hopes to fight less with David, referring to the fights between his characters, the second made it clear that he is excited to return to the series and save the world again.

The return of Good Omens is great news for me personally. When I get to work with Michael again, I can say Neil’s wonderful words one more time. It’s probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some new existential threat to deal with, but, you know, changes and roundabouts.

Don’t leave without reading: The Boys: third season will show the history of superheroes in the United States