June 10, 2020 | 7:51 pm

Amazon.com Inc said Wednesday that it will implement a one-year moratorium on police use of its facial recognition software, altering its past stance of supporting the sale of technology to law enforcement.

Civil liberties activists have voiced concerns about the use of facial recognition, as it could lead to unjust arrests during protests against police brutality, racial injustice and the death of George Floyd.

Critics have also questioned the accuracy of the software; They point to a study showing that Amazon’s “Rekognition” service is not efficient at identifying the gender of individuals with dark skin tones.

Amazon contested these results.

The company, which sells cloud computing technology through its Amazon Web Services division, said in a statement that it has pushed regulations that ensure ethical use of the software.

“We hope that this one-year moratorium can give Congress enough time to implement adequate rules, and we are ready to help if requested,” the company said. However, Congress is still exploring possible regulations for facial recognition.

For its part, tech giant IBM wrote to members Monday to report that it will stop offering its own recognition software.

According to various media, “Rekognition” has not been a commercial success for Amazon. The company has closed sales with police departments in Oregon and Florida, and reports suggest an attempt has been made to sell to the United States immigration office. Firms like Idemia in France and NEC in Japan have more experience in the sector and have been able to close more contracts.

Amazon, due to its dominance in the tech industry and its defense of facial recognition, faces most of the criticism, due to the symbolic significance of its past stance.

The company said it will continue to allow the use of its technology to Thorn and Marinus Analytics, two clients who use it to assist justice departments in combating human trafficking.