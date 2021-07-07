Amazon receives complaints from parents of girls named Alexa

Through the BBC it is reported that Amazon is facing the wrath of a significant number of parents in the United Kingdom who are dissatisfied with the name of the company’s virtual assistant, Alexa; They claim that their daughters, girls and adolescents are being bullied due to the popularization of artificial intelligence through devices such as Echo and Echo Dot. The claims are going around the world and they present us stories of minors who feel their mental health affected by harassment.

The sale of Alexa started in 2014 and has been a success ever since. The consumption of the speakers is staggering and the public integrates the device into their lives more frequently. But not everything is joy and fun with the product, especially for people who also call themselves Alexa. An angry mother, whose real name has been withheld but the BBC article names her Heather, shares the story of his daughter, a teenager who must resist constant bullying for calling herself Alexa.

She started not wanting to introduce herself due to the jokes and backlash. She was and still is a child, but the adults thought it was okay to joke around with her. It is devastating. The school didn’t help and told her she needed to build resilience. She is in a much better place now. We have cut off friends and moved her to a new school to allow her a fresh start. Injustice will never abandon her or us. Amazon must change the default activation word on its devices. Clearly, there was not enough ethical research on the use of Alexa.

Charlotte, another mother with a name changed to keep up appearances, also presented testimony about her daughter Alexa, and how you are a victim of bullying at the hands of children and adults.

Older kids would say things like ‘Alexa, put on disco music.’ Other boys picked him up and yelled orders at him. We were in the park the other day and all the boys were constantly telling her. She has started to shut up. I think it’s affecting your confidence. Adults make fun of her too. She told me ‘I wish people didn’t know my name’. People who buy these devices unknowingly compound the problem.

Through a spokesperson, Amazon issued a statement in which it laments the suffering for which girls and adolescents called Alexa are happening, in addition, he maintains that bullying will never be justified: “We designed our voice assistant to reflect the qualities that we value in people. We are saddened by the experiences they have shared and we want to be very clear: harassment of any kind is unacceptable and we strongly condemn it. “

In the United States, a campaign has started entitled “Alexa is human”, a movement that defends the name as a word that should give identity to people and not to the virtual assistant; It was started by Lauren Johnson in the United States: “This is elimination of identity. The word Alexa has become synonymous with servant or slave. It gives people a license to treat people with the name Alexa in a slavish way. “

In its statement, Amazon offers non-conforming people alternatives to summon the virtual assistant through the devices, for example, Echo, Computer or Amazon. It is clear that given the popularity of AI, Amazon does not intend to change the name of its product, so the people affected by the solution will have to hold on to resilience or campaigns to combat their evil.

