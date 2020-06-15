This in order to achieve the regulation of said technology

NY.- Amazon on Wednesday banned the police from using their facial recognition program for a year in order to give the Congress time to regulate such technology, the company reported Wednesday.

The Seattle-based company did not explain why it made the decision now. The current protests after the death of George Floyd have focused attention on racial injustice in United States and the way the police use technology to track people. Floyd died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him down with his knee around his neck for several minutes.

On Tuesday, IBM said it would withdraw from the facial recognition business and highlighted concerns about the use of this technology for mass surveillance and racial pigeonholing.

Civil rights groups and the employees of Amazon They have urged the company to stop selling its technology, called Rekognition, to government agencies, arguing that it could be used to invade people’s privacy and harm minorities.

In a blog posted on Wednesday, Amazon said he hoped that the Congress implement stronger regulations for the use of facial recognition technology.

« Amazon’s decision is an important symbolic step, but it doesn’t really change the recognition landscape in the United States because it is not one of the main figures, » said Clare Garvie, a researcher at the Center for Privacy and Technology at Georgetown University. . Its investigation of public records revealed that there are only two agencies in the country that use or carry out tests with the Rekognition system.

The Washington County Police Department in Oregon has openly discussed its use. The Orlando police department tested it, but chose not to implement it, Garvie added.

Studies led by researcher Joy Buolamwini revealed racial and gender disparities in facial recognition software. These findings led Microsoft and IBM to implement improvements to their systems, but made them uncomfortable Amazon, who last year openly criticized the methods of the investigation. A group of artificial intelligence experts, including the winner of the top computer science award, defended Buolamwini’s work last year and urged Amazon stop selling your facial recognition software to the police.

On Wednesday, Buolamwini noted that the announcement of Amazon it was « welcome news, albeit unexpected. »

« Microsoft also needs to take a position, » Buolamwini wrote in an email. « More importantly, our legislators need to do something » to control the harmful use of technologies.

Amazon It has generated disproportionate attention since it launched Rekognition in 2016 and began promoting it among law enforcement. Many federal agencies employ facial recognition technology developed by little-known companies, such as Tokyo-based NEC_, and European Cognited and Idemia, Garvie said.

Amazon He indicated that he will still allow the use of his technology to organizations such as the International Center for Missing and Exploited Children.