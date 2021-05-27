Amazon Prime Video wants to reinvent time travel movies

Amazon Prime Video is not enough to fill its catalog with classics after the purchase of Metro Goldwyn Mayer. He also plans the premiere of a time travel film that promises action and entertainment in the style of ‘Edge of Tomorrow’. This time the time travel resource is less complicated than that time, but just as effective.

This time, Chris Pratt is a military man of the present who is part of a battalion selected by the land army … from 2051. There a battle against alien invaders has been lost, and this selection of people from the present hold the key to saving Earth in the future, although some of them do not have war training.

All the parties of tomorrow

‘The war of tomorrow’ promises high-voltage action and special effects. And a plot of time travel with its little paradoxes (We bet on people “condemned” to fulfill functions that end up happening because … well, because that’s the way the laws of time travel are), but without neglecting a good Martian massacre a la ‘Independence Day’.

Directed by Chris McKay, director so far focused on animation (his is ‘Batman: The LEGO Movie’) who makes his live-action film debut here. And the cast is full of flashy supporting characters like JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin or Mary Lynn Rajskub. The premiere will be on July 2 on the Amazon streaming platform, after Paramount resigned. to his original plan to release it in theaters.