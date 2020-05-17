© External

Last February, Amazon Prime Video and Mediaset presented an agreement whereby Amazon’s video platform would premiere some of the group’s productions. Thanks to that signature, Amazon Prime Video subscribers could exclusively enjoy various premieres before they can be seen openly on television.

The agreement allowed Amazon Prime Video to premiere ‘Caronte’ and ‘Madres’, in addition to the second parts of ‘El Pueblo’ and ‘Señoras del (h) AMPA’. Now, an interview in La Resistencia by Maxi Iglesias has revealed that subscribers to the Amazon video platform They will be the first to enjoy Mediaset’s new bet: ‘Disappeared’.

The actor came as a guest to the space presented by David Broncano in Movistar and there he launched the bomb. Not clear if it was a slip by Maxi Iglesias or if his confession was premeditated, but during the interview he announced that ‘Disappeared’, the new Mediaset television series, will be seen first on Amazon Prime Video.

A thriller that promises to be a success

Maxi Iglesias, Michelle Calvo, Juan Echanove, Chani Martín or Elvira Mínguez, among many others, star in this series set in the Central Investigation Brigade of crimes against people and, more specifically, in the agents of Group 2 who they try to find people who one day disappeared without leaving any trace.

Michelle Calvo is Inspector Sonia Ledesma, the new member of Group 2 of the brigade. Together with their boss Santiago Abad, played by Juan Echanove, they try rescue cases of people who disappeared from one day to the next without being resolved. But, in addition, there is a very personal matter that affects the entire group.

Inspector Ledesma herself suffered the disappearance of Mikel, her husband, reason why the investigations are taken in a very personal way. Agents Rodrigo Medina, Azhar García and Sebastián Cano will become, in this way, his new family.

There’s no release date yet, but Amazon Prime Video subscribers will be able to enjoy Missing Persons exclusively for six months

But, in addition, they will have the collaboration of an NGO called “Help Disappeared” to find the most troublesome cases. That organization is led by Carmen Fuentes, the character played by Elvira Mínguez, who also saw how her son disappeared years ago.

Although there is still no official release date, Amazon Prime Video confirmed that it will not take long to arrive at its offer. Subscribers to the Amazon video platform they will be able to enjoy this series exclusively for six months, before it opens in open. If you want to try this series and the rest of the Prime Video offer for free for a month, take advantage of this promotion.