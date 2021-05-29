Amazon Prime Video Teen Series

It’s Friday and the terraces are calling us louder than ever thanks to the fabulous weather, but not all good plans involve leaving the house. Home life also hides great pleasures and watch a series on the couch (glass of wine in hand, of course) On many occasions, it is the most appetizing thing in the world. Although we no longer have to use a warm blanket due to the rise in temperatures. In fact, tonight seems like a perfect plan because today, May 28, Amazon Prime Video has released an adolescent series capable of capturing all audiences. It’s called ‘Panic’ and it combines adolescent passion with touches of ‘thriller’ that make your hair stand on end. The ideal ‘guilty pleasure’ for a Friday night without leaving home.

In the synopsis with which Amazon Prime Video has presented its new series ‘Panic’, we have been able to read: “In a small town in the southern United States, 47 recently graduated students participate in an extreme contest that will allow them to escape from the place in the they live. But after the rules change, they will have to decide how much they are willing to risk to get away from their hometown. ” We immediately thought about the number of American stories that begin with a lot of young people who seek to escape from their roots to achieve their dreams. It is a classic. But in this new series they have wanted to go one step further with adolescent limits. How far would you go to change your life? In this small town in Texas, many would do unthinkable things.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As we have seen in the trailer, Olivia Welch is Heather Nill, the protagonist of this teenage series on Amazon Prime Video. The rest of the cast is made up of Mike Faist, Jessica Sula, Camron Jones, Ray Nicholson and Enrique Murciano who will play Sheriff Cortez.

Based on the homonymous ‘best-seller’ by Lauren Oliver, who in turn signs as creator and screenwriter of the series, ‘Panic’, tells the summer of some senior students. They compete in a series of challenges in which the winner takes it all, believing that this is their only chance to escape from their environment and thus improve their lives. But this year, the rules have changed: the money pot is bigger than ever ($ 50,000) and the game has gotten even more dangerous. Players will face their deepest and darkest fears and will be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk to win.

Although everything points to a catastrophic ending due to the level of demand of the game, we do not want to anticipate the facts. We will not know if there will be an official winner or on the contrary everyone ends up regretting their actions, but what we have clear is that we already have a plan for this weekend when we stay at home.

All 10 episodes of the Amazon Original series have already premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The trailer also featured the unreleased song “Not Going Home” by renowned artist Tones and I.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io