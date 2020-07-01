Today we say goodbye to the month of June and tomorrow we will welcome the month of July 2020. That means many things, including the arrival of news on the main streaming platforms. In this case, we are going to review the latest releases on Amazon Prime Video that arrive loaded with new series, but also full seasons of mythical series such as PRISON BREAK, MAD MEN or EXPEDIENTE X, among others. Without further delay, we turn to review the premieres.

Amazon Prime Video is the video platform of the Internet giant that is included along with its premium subscription. This will cost us 36 euros a year or 3.99 euros a month, and you can also access benefits such as 1-day shipping or early offers. In some operators we have this subscription included in some plans, such as the Vodafone Serielovers Pack with Amazon Prime Video along with HBO, FOXNOW, AXN Now and other packages.

The latest series of Amazon Prime Video

There are several Amazon Prime Video productions that we will be able to see during the month of July 2020. The premieres begin on July 1 with season 1 of The Last Narc. July 3 is reserved for STORIES WITH-END-TO-TWO a series of five self-contained films of between 15 and 20 minutes shot by five prestigious directors (Fernando Colomo, Álvaro Fernández Armero, Miguel Bardem, David Marqués and with the directorial debut in audiovisual fiction by Juan Diego Botto) during the confinement and without leaving home.

That same July 3 is the turn for the premiere of season 2 of HANNA. The premieres of original Amazon Prime Video series continues on July 10 with THE PACK, on July 24 with DE LA VIDA AL PLATO and on July 31 with WHILE YOU ARE WITH ME.

In addition, we also have the premiere of complete series that we all should have seen, among which we find:

MODERN FAMILY (T1-10) July 1 GLEE (T1-6) July 1 PRISON BREAK (T1-5) July 1 MAD MEN (T1-7) July 3 REVENGE (T1-4) July 6 FILE X (T1-11) July 7

Movies on Amazon Prime Video in July 2020

Finally, in the field of films we have an original Amazon production as GRETEL AND HANSEL: A DARK FAIRY TALE, in addition to several premiere movies such as:

MORTAL ENGINES July 5 MEGALODÓN July 14 GRETEL AND HANSEL: A DARK FAIRY TALE July 24 TIME AFTER July 28

