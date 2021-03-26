Amazon Prime Video Releases First Three Episodes of Invincible

Even earlier than expected (even from 2 in the morning), the Amazon Prime Video platform has released the first three chapters of the animated series “Invincible”, the adaptation of the famous comic created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker in 2002.

These first three chapters are entitled “It was time”, “From lost to the river” and “Who are you calling ugly?” and they last between 48 and 40 minutes. From here on, an episode will be launched every Friday until the season is completed. We are talking about a launch in both the United States and Spain.

This “anticipated” launch has already occurred with other major launches of the platform, such as both seasons of the series “The Boys”, the fourth season of “The Expanse”, the second season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” or the recent “Coming 2 America “.

From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound / Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, ‘Invincible’ is an adult animated superhero series revolving around Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun ) seventeen-year-old, who is like any other boy his age, except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (JK Simmons). But as Mark develops his own powers, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.