With the global recommendation not to leave home to reduce the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, streaming platforms around the world have benefited, as they have increased the number of people who use them as a means of entertainment. However, this trend also has its drawbacks, as it means a considerable increase in people connecting to the internet, which can cause broadband to become saturated and connection problems exist.

Thus, Amazon Prime Video made the decision to slow down their streams in Europe to avoid the overload of broadband networks and thus be able to solve the consumption of the millions who are confined to their homes.

“We support the need for careful management of telecommunications services to ensure that they can handle the increased demand on the Internet, with so many people now home full time due to COVID-19. Prime Video is working with local authorities and Internet service providers where necessary to help mitigate any network congestion, including in Europe, where we have already started the effort to reduce bit rates while maintaining an experience quality transmission for our customers, ”said the Amazon spokesperson in Europe.

