Amazon Prime Video Presents All Its May Releases

The films of ‘Star Wars’, ‘Ready Player One’, ‘Onward’, ‘Homecoming’, ‘Upload’ are just some of those that will arrive next month of May to the famous Amazon Prime Video platform so don’t miss out on these novelties.

The truth is that as seen, Amazon Prime Video wants to completely conquer streaming with its premieres.

And is that once again, the company has recruited surprising titles to be part of its catalog, which will arrive on the platform from the first day of May.

So get ready, as the entertainment will last quite a long time and here at Show News we will introduce you to all the films and series that Amazon Prime Video has prepared below.

As you can see, the content platform continues to increase its catalog with high quality original productions and the competition in that market is very tough today.

Premieres of series and movies on Amazon Prime Video:

1

May 1

Upload

Star Wars: Episode I -The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II -Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode VII- The Force Awakens

Star Wars: Episode VIII- The Last Jedi

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

3

May 7th

Ready Player One: the game begins