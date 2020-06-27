One of the revelation fictions of the previous season already has a date back to our small screen. Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that the superhero series ‘The Boys’ will launch its second season next Friday, September 4. The bet will start in 240 countries and territories with the premiere of the first three episodes of its second season and subsequently, each Friday each of the eight chapters that make up this second season will be released. Therefore, October 9 will be the date chosen to host issuing an outcome that its creators promise will be « epic ».

Season 2 of ‘The Boys’

The announcement of the release date of the production for which Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios are responsible with Point Gray Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film, It was done in a virtual meeting with the entire artistic team of the same, organized by the guest star of the second season Patton Oswalt. In this very special act, the moments that marked the first stage of the series were reviewed and some of the keys to what we will see from now on in the series were given, in addition to showing a brief preview with some scenes from the second season, which is already completely recorded.

« Crazier and emotional »

« We want to give you time to freak out, digest, comment and get off the high before giving you a new dose. We have taken into account your well-being. We hope you love the season as we do, ”joked creator and executive producer, Eric Kripke, in order to defend that the broadcast is weekly and not all episodes are released at once, as has happened with other fictions. « It’s crazier, more intense, more emotional », He added this of one of the most expected bets on our small screen and that is that the first season of it became undoubtedly one of the great surprises and successes of the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

This will be the second season

Regarding what we will see in the new season of ‘The Boys’, it should be noted that we will see The Boys on the run from justice, chased by the Supers and desperately trying to regroup and fight Vought. In this way, we will see Hughie (Jack Quaid), Leche Materna (Laz Alonso), El Francés (Tomer Capon) and La Hembra (Karen Fukuhara), trying to find Carnicero (Karl Urban), whom they cannot find. For her part, Patriot (Antony Starr) will focus on taking full control, something that could change with the arrival of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a new social media expert who has her own mission. Also, We will see how the threat of the Supervillain takes center stage and we will discover Starlight (Erin Moriarty) trying to find a place among The Seven.