Vodafone wants to be the oldest content aggregator of television in the world. For this, it has reached agreements with different OTTs and third-party platforms. For example, we have HBO Spain, Amazon Prime Video, Tidal or Hatch Premium. These advantages are usually included in certain rates or television packages, either for a limited time or forever while we have the rate.

What Vodafone rate does Amazon include?

Various Vodafone rates whether mobile or fiber bundled (Vodafone One) have included Amazon Prime over the years. In some cases we have had 12 months free and in others longer. However, after the reorganization of its television offer by packages that can be contracted on demand, Amazon Prime Video has become an exclusive part of one of these packages.

In this case, the package with Amazon on Vodafone is Serielovers In Pack. This gives us access to:

HBO Spain

FOXNOW

AXN Now

Amazon Prime Video

TNT

13TH Street

Comedy Central

Cosmo

SYFY

XTRM

FOX

FOX Life

AXN

AXN WHITE

AMC

Its price is 4 euros per month with unlimited Vodafone One rates (Unlimited, Super Unlimited and Total Unlimited) and 14 euros per month with the rest of the rates. In addition to the above we have DTT channels, AMC, FOX Life, Cosmo, Comedy Central, XTRM, TCM, Sundance TV, Disney XD, Eurosport 1, National Geographic Channel, National Geographic +, Canal Cocina, Decasa, MTV, My MTV Music, Sol Music and HIT TV.

How to activate Amazon Prime with Vodafone

Activation of Amazon Prime is done through the Vodafone TV content page vodafone.es/entertainment, following these steps:

Enter the phone number on which you want to activate Amazon Prime to receive a code by SMS 6 digit PIN at least and for a single use that confirms your identity. Once you enter it, click on “Verify PIN” to validate it.

You access the Vodafone Offers page, where you select Amazon Prime and press “Activate Amazon Prime”. The login screen opens, where you must enter your email or mobile phone and your password, if you already have an active Amazon account. Keep in mind that if you have entered your email, you are asked to add a mobile number to protect your Amazon account and you receive a temporary password (verification code) that you must enter next to your password, to activate the subscription through your Vodafone rate.

Press “Confirm” to instantly receive a Confirmation SMS service activation.

If you do not have an Amazon account created, it allows you to create it by clicking on “Create your Amazon account” and entering your name, email and password, which you have to confirm. You receive a code to your email that you have to validate at vodafone.es/entretaje, and then follow the steps indicated to activate Amazon Prime.

Things to consider before activating Amazon

If you have an Amazon Prime account already activated and promoted with Vodafone, you do not have to do anything, since your account is automatically updated when it is included in your Serielovers pack. Once the promotion ends, you start paying the monthly service fee. Also if you unsubscribe the Vodafone TV Serielovers pack implies the cancellation of the promoted Amazon Prime service. In other words, if we cancel the Serielovers pack with Amazon Prime activated, this subscription will be automatically canceled.

If you have an Amazon Prime account directly with Amazon, you have to create and register with a new account from vodafone.es/entrentación. If you are an Amazon user and have a non-Prime account, you have to convert your account to Prime, from vodafone.es/entrentación. It does not work for users with Prime account on Amazon, they must create a new.

Vodafone offers for customers

A good place to check the promotions that we can Activate Being Vodafone customers is visiting offers.vodafone.com. If we access with the mobile connected to the 4G network it is possible that we enter directly, but if we access from another device we will have to validate ourselves with the phone number and the code that we will receive after validating it.

There we will see different apart with all the platforms that we can activate. For example, we can see 1 year of Amazon Prime gift, 1 year of HBO Spain gift, 1 year of TIDAL Premium gift, 2 months of Filmin gift or 3 months of exclusive Hatch Premium trial.