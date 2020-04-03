The change will not affect the price of purchases or rentals of the streaming platform

As of April 1, the applications of Amazon Prime Video for iOS Y Apple tv They will allow users to make transactions like renting movies and buying programs within the application.

Before this change, Amazon did not allow renting or buying content within the application, but instead redirected them to a web browser to avoid the Apple store fee.

Users who launch Amazon Prime Video from Apple devices will see a message saying “Browse, rent or buy new movies, popular TV shows and more, now within the app.” This change in the way of making transactions will not increase the price of the content of the streaming platform.

