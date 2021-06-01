Amazon Prime Video Mexico, premieres June 2021 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

The streaming platform Amazon Prime Video announced its premieres for the month of June 2021. Among original series, new episodes of some, seasons that have just made their debut on television and movies that you can enjoy from your home, the premieres of this month are outlined to offer a start to the summer full of emotions.

Of course and as you probably already know, in addition to all the new content that arrives on the platform, there you can continue enjoying other classic series such as Grey’s Anatomy and Dr. House, The Big Bang Theory and various versions of Law and Order. , which are also in the catalog.

Among the series, films and documentaries that you will find this month, you will find action titles, anime and series full of adrenaline, romance, comedy and many emotions. Check this page every week to find out about any updates we find and you can always be up to date with everything new that the platform will offer.

Movie Releases on Amazon Prime Video, June 2021

Abyss (06/01/2021)

Rent (06/01/2021)

Synchronic: The Limits of Time (06/15/2021)

Digimon Adventure: Last evolution Kizuna (06/18/2021)

Last Christmas (06/25/2021)

Series

SWAT: Harrelson’s Men (T1 to T3) (06/01/2021)

The Blacklist (T1 to T7), (06/01/2021)

Sun, (06/04/2021)

Leonardo, (06/11/2021)

The Handmaid’s Tale (T3), (06/20/2021)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, (06/20/2021)

Bosch (T7), (06/25/2021)

Alone, (06/25/2021)

September Mornings, (06/25/2021)

Documentaries

Green Blood, released June 3

Seve, released June 4

Clarkson’s Farm, released June 11

Latin Flow, premiere on June 11

Source: CinePremiere