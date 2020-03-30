Amazon Prime Video, know the premieres that will be released in April | Instagram

The streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has presented what are the premieres for this next month of April, perfect to spend the quarantine with some amazing movies and marathons from series.

Movies, series, specials, season premieres, and that and much more is what the platform brings us this next month.

It will feature a couple of movies from Marvel and the premiere of his long-awaited exclusive series with Ana de la Reguera.

These are some of the Amazon Prime Video releases for April:

Amazon Originals

Tales from the Loop – April 3

It is a series based on the narrative art book with the same title by Simon Stålenhag mixing retro elements with science fiction.

Explore the city and the people who live above ‘The Loop’, a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe, making possible things that were previously only relegated to science fiction

Ana – April 21

Inspired by the actress’s own life, Ana de la Reguera will speak of love, sx, self-discovery and the pressure that her main character will suffer, produced by the actress herself.

New Amazon Prime Video Movies

Countdown: The time of your death – April 1

A nurse downloads an app that tells you when she will die. The application tells the girl that she will die in three days and begins a frantic race to survive what seems inevitable.

Compulsive Scammers – April 1

Two women, a seductive and sophisticated upper-class British woman and a fun Australian girl with less class but a lot of courage, decide to unite to dupe the men and her victim will be an innocent millionaire in the South of France.

Rampage – April 1

A gorilla, a wolf and a snake undergo a genetic mutation and become gigantic and violent beings, this being the primatologist who took care of the gorilla and an expert in genetics trying to stop them and prevent them from suffering damage.

Game Night – April 1

A group of friends who get together every week to play changes their routine and decides to solve a false murder, but they realize that this time what is happening is real.

Ready Player One – April 1

Young Wade Watts is just one of the millions of people who flee the bleak real world to enter a virtual utopian world where anything is possible: OASIS.

15:17 Train to Paris – April 1

Three American tourists in August 2015 thwarted a terrorist attack on a train bound for Paris, and their heroism saved the lives of the more than 500 people traveling to the same place as them.

Midway: Battle in the Pacific – April 4

American soldiers and pilots changed the course of World War II during the Battle of Midway, and the Japanese and American naval forces fought for four days.

Selah and the Swords – April 17

It is a 2019 American drama film, written and directed by Tayarisha Poe, her first feature film.

Johnny English: Back in Action – April 25

A cyber attack reveals the identity of all the UK’s secret agents, and Johnny English is the last hope for the Secret Service.

New series and new seasons

Fear the Walking Dead (Season 5) – April 5

When the zombie apocalypse occurs, residents of the city of Los Angeles must deal with the great changes that their lives experience.

Vikings (Season 6A) – April 15

It tells the story of the adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok, who is a Viking farmer, as he ascends to become the king of the Vikings.

Bosch (Season 6) – April 17

Harry Bosch is a detective with the Los Angeles Police Homicide Division who works to solve the case of a 13-year-old boy.

NOS4AU (Season 1) – April 21

Vic McQueen discovers that he has a supernatural ability to find lost things and faces a villain who feeds on the souls of children.

Movies and series to the catalog

April 1st

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

A powerful alien race hires the Guardians to protect their valuable energy batteries, but the aliens send their combat troops to take revenge on the Guardians.

Batman: The Night Knight Rises

Eight years after taking the blame for the death of Harvey Dent and disappearing into the night, Batman emerges from self-imposed exile.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Peter Parker accepts his new identity as Spider-Man and returns to live with his aunt after his adventure with the Avengers.

Jumanji: in the jungle

Four teenagers find an old video game that transports them to a dangerous jungle, and they become adult characters and overcome terrible tests to finish the game and return to the real world.

Demon’s Night: Chapter 4

A prestigious parapsychologist and her team travel to New Mexico to investigate the phenomena that occur in the house in which she grew up.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry discovers that several members of the wizarding community do not know the truth about his encounter with Lord Voldemort.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2

Harry, Ron and Hermione prepare for one last battle against Lord Voldemort and his faithful minions, the Death Eaters, to decide the future of the wizarding world.

Wild Tales

It is a 2014 Argentine anthology and black comedy-drama film written and directed by Damián Szifron and produced by K&S Films.

.