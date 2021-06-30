Amazon Prime Video joins the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign – .

Yesterday, June 29, HBO Max, the new streaming service that intends to compete with other greats such as Netflix and Disney Plus, arrived in Latin America. But it is Amazon Prime Video that has granted its opponent a warm welcome with a question that interested everyone and marked her as a defender of SnyderVerso, will we have a sequel to Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%? Of course, social media users joined the conversation with hilarious responses and trending the well-known hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League made good numbers after its arrival on HBO Max and other platforms. The fans waited a long time for the premiere and of course it became a resounding success, increasing searches and trends on all social networks. But although Warner Bros. refuses to consider that installment canon, the Zack Snyder fandom does not lose hope of seeing its vision restored in the DC Extended Universe, even as the chances are increasingly slim. Amazon Prime Video Latin America joins the HBO Max welcome asking if there will be a continuation for the Snyder cut:

Welcome Uncle @HBOMaxLA 🖖🏼 I have a question for you:

When is the second Snyder Cut movie for? 🤪 – Amazon Prime Video Latin America (@PrimeVideoLat) June 29, 2021

Senior Warner Bros. executives stated months ago that they do not intend to pursue the vision of Zack snyder in the DCEU, just remember the comments of Ann sarnoff, President of Warner Media, for Variety: “We are very happy that we did it, but we are very excited about the plans we have for all of the multidimensional DC characters that are being developed right now.” The studio has plans not with the characters of Zack snyderbut with new stories that will usher in a completely different stage for the DCEU. There are few fans who do not agree with the above.

The community manager of the HBO Max account in Latin America did not respond to Amazon Prime Video’s question, but it is very clear that Warner Bros. is trying to avoid any relationship with it. Snyder cut and the movement that seeks to restore the vision of its director. With every opportunity, fans of the film strive to trend their goal, and yesterday was no exception. With the arrival of HBO Max we also saw #RestoreTheSnyderVerse in the trending topics, a sign that the fans of the film will not give up hope.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. continues with its plans for the DC Extended Universe. The movie of The Flash It is already being filmed in the UK and it will bring us back several characters we know well; Aquaman 2 filming has already started as well, with Jason Momoa and Amber Heard leading the action, will we see any long-term drawbacks from Heard’s stay in the movie? Also, at any time fans wait for confirmation of Wonder woman 3, adventure that will grant Diana Prince the conclusion she deserves in this universe.

But for the small screen there are also a good number of projects, and with the rise of the Marvel series on Disney Plus, Warner and HBO Max do not want to be left behind with their own productions. There have been comments about series for Truth Lantern and the Dark Justice League, but there are not many details that are had about it. The following years look full of superheroes, on the small and big screen. Will DC manage to get up in the movies?

