Season 12 of ‘La que se avecina’ will premiere on Amazon Prime Video (Telecinco).

‘La que se avecina’ is one of the most iconic series of Spanish television fiction. Since the series moved from Antena 3 to Mediaset, with a name change included (few have forgotten that it started being ‘Here there is no one who lives’), the series has only accumulated viewers and hooked an audience of all ages. But season 12 brings great news.

LQSA fans will not see the new chapters on Telecinco, as usual, nor on other Mediaset channels, but will do so on Amazon Prime Video. The Amazon video platform season 12 premiered exclusively This Friday, May 29, a date that is already marked in red on the national television calendar.

We don’t say it, its creator says it. On May 29 we premiered exclusively season 12 of ‘La Que Se Avecina’. https://t.co/SBe2v4FG9x – Amazon Prime Video Spain (@PrimeVideoES) May 21, 2020

‘La que se avecina’ follows the path opened by other television products produced by the Fuencarral network and previously released on Amazon Prime Video. ‘Madres’, ‘Caronte’, the second seasons of ‘Señoras del (h) AMPA’ and ‘El Pueblo’ showed the way that ‘Disappeared’ was following this week, another new series that will premiere earlier on Amazon’s video platform.

The one that is coming, on May 29

Thus, Amazon Prime Video announced this week that season 12 will premiere exclusively from the iconic Mediaset series. In principle, it should be the last, at least if we stick to what its creators, Laura and Alberto Caballero, announced in 2018, although everything points to the future of the product going through a spin-off.

The Release date was Friday, May 29, so the first eight chapters of the season are already available to Prime subscribers. The reason is that the coronavirus crisis caught the team in full shooting, so only half of the 16 episodes that were scheduled for this 12th season have been completed.

To to see them open we will have to wait a minimum of five months, As reported by Mediaset, so it would not be, at least, until the last weekend in October when Telecinco would premiere the chapters of this new season. However, depending on when the recording of the chapters that still remain to be shot resumes, that date may vary.

Mediaset will not premiere season 12 of La que se avecina in less than five months, so they will not be open before October 29

Pablo Chiapella, Eva Isanta, Nacho Guerreros, Fernando Tejero, Miren Ibarguren, Loles León, Ricardo Arroyo, Cristina Medina, Macarena Gómez, Vanesa Romero, Petra Martínez, Víctor Palmero, Luis Merlo, Carlos Areces, Paz Padilla, José Luis Gil, Jordi Sánchez, Nathalie Seseña, Pepa Rus, Darío Paso, Ricardo Nkosi, Kira Miró, Fran Nortes, Esther Soto and Miguel de Miguel will again embark on a thousand and one adventures this season.

The last season of LQSA?

Ricardo Cabornero, director of content for Prime Video in Spain, has acknowledged that “we are delighted to be able to offer this new season of such an iconic series exclusively for our Prime members. Our agreement with Mediterráneo Mediaset España Group represents a key addition to our catalog of first-class local content that complements the successful Amazon Original and international launches. “

‘La que se avecina’ is a television classic (Telecinco)

Only Prime subscribers will be able to enjoy the new episodes of ‘La que se avecina’ until, at least, end of October. The same has happened with other Mediaset products that premiered exclusively on Prime Video, six months before they could be seen open.

If it is confirmed that we are facing the last season of one of the most emblematic series in the history of television in Spain, millions of followers will be attentive to the evolutions of characters that have already won the hearts of viewers. And being able to do it earlier on Amazon’s video platform is great news for Prime members.

Amazon Prime Video already offers its subscribers the other 11 seasons of 'La que se avecina' to see them at any time and from anywhere and, from this Friday, May 29, also season 12 exclusively.