Amazon’s video on demand platform, Prime Video, has just launched its particular video club in Spain. If until now this service followed the usual business model, that is, offering a content catalog linked to the payment of a monthly subscription, now it adds a substantial difference.

For an additional payment to the fee that we pay month by month, Prime Video has enabled the rental and purchase of both movies and documentaries in the Spanish market. They are more current productions than those that we can usually find on the platform and that are usually only available in services in which the sale and rental modality is the one that prevails.

Rent and buy from € 3.99 to € 14.99

Prime Video offers the rental of films and documentaries from 3.99 euros, the lowest price we have been able to find for productions such as Maleficent, Master of Evil or Persecuted, and the sale from about 7.99 euros, in the case of the Barbarella tape, the cheapest we have found.

These prices are in line with that offered by other audiovisual rental and purchase platforms and They are mainly distinguished by the topicality and / or relevance of the tapes. In turn, in some cases, we find different prices if the same production is offered in standard or high definition quality.

The purchase or rental process is carried out with a single click on the corresponding button, without prior confirmation of any kind

The purchase or the rent, actions that are carried out in a single click without confirmation questionsThey can be canceled up to 14 days later if it has occurred by mistake. Of course, as long as the acquired films or documentaries have not been viewed.

Regarding the rental, the term is 30 days to start watching the film or documentary and 48 hours to finish the viewing once it has started.

This new consumption modality within Prime Video, which will not be strange for those users accustomed to pay television packages from telecommunications operators, It comes at a time when television and internet consumption (video-on-demand platforms included) have exploded because of the confinement derived from the health crisis caused by the coronavirus.