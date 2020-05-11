Mothers is a different medical series, a story of life and emotion in which they, mothers and doctors, fight to get ahead with their children and themselves. It will not be an easy change: not only will they have to face the day to day of the hospital, but also the world of work, family and love. They will fall and want to leave everything; they will rise up and smile at the world when there is hardly any strength left.

Amazon Prime Video has released this Friday, May 8, the series “Mothers. Love and Life ”produced by Mediaset Spain, which has already shot its second season. Behind her is Aitor Gabilondo, creator of The Prince, Journalists, The Truth, etc. It is a series that breathe reality from the first moment for the particularity that surrounds it. As its creator has said: “It is inspired by real events from my childhood since, due to a kidney problem, I was continuously going in and out of the hospital until I was 18 years old. The character of Belén Rueda is a tribute to my mother ”.

The format is wrong

One of the great problems of Mothers is the failure of the codes that lead her. The long duration of chapters The viewer accustomed to the formats that govern current series tires. To this, we must add the 13 chapters that make up the series becoming even more load-bearing. For these reasons, the series provokes the viewer with the sensation of a null audiovisual and ancient advance.

Survive by the spectacular cast

On the contrary that great cast headed by Belén Rueda. The actors are at the height of their characters with quite striking secondary that will surprise. One of the strong points is them, since as we have said previously breathes reality and partly it is thanks to the magnificent interpretation that they give off.

Possibly Mothers is not the series of the year, nor a series to marathon but it is a real series that goes far beyond what it purports to tell. Perfect to see as a family and become aware of the daily overcoming of people from all walks of life united by different diseases. Humor and pain intermingle with the true story, the role of women in society. That is why the technical team is made up largely of women, who are awaiting confirmation of a third season.

And you, have you already seen it? What do you think?

The best: The great and spectacular cast. The real stories. The worst: The length of the chapters

