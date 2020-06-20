1/5

5 The Croods: Grug The Croods.

United States, 2013.

Directed by: Kirk De Micco and Chris Sanders.

After the destruction of his home due to an earthquake, Grug is forced to migrate with his family to an unknown world from which he will try to protect them from Guy, a modern boy whom they meet along the way and with whom his daughter Eep falls in love.

It was applauded at the Berlin Festival and three-time winner Annie. Grug’s voice in its original language is by Nicolas Cage, while his daughter Eep is performed by Emma Stone and Guy is played by Ryan Reynolds.

6 Klaus: General Johansen

Klaus. Spain, 2019.

Directed by: Sergio Pablos.

General Johansen, responsible for the postal service, after seeing that his son Jesper is a junior unable to take responsibility, decides to send him to Smeerenburg, a town located on a remote island in the Arctic Circle, to open a post office, where you will learn an important lesson.

Despite being a Christmas story It is timeless for the lessons it has, messages that led it to be recognized in the BAFTAs and in the Annie, where it took seven medals, including Best Film and Direction.

7 Shrek Happily Ever After: Shrek

Shrek Forever After. United States, 2010.

Directed by: Mike Mitchell.

After his wedding to Fiona, the family grows and now Shrek will have to care for his triplets Farkle, Fergus and Felicia, but he is duped by signing a pact with the affable negotiator Rumpelstiltskin. Suddenly Shrek is in a twisted alternate version of Far far away.

It was nominated for the Annie and although it did not take the medal and was not as applauded as the first installment, the critics received it well. Also, on the soundtrack you can listen to « Top of the World », by

The Carpenters; « Hello »by Lionel Richie and « Sure Shot » by Beastie Boys.

8 Ratatouille: Django

Ratatouille. United States, 2007.

Directed by: Brad Bird.

Remy he is a nice rat who dreams of becoming a great chef despite the opposition of his family; destiny leads him to the recognized Gusteau restaurant. When he finds himself in trouble, his dad Django will show him that the family comes before any prejudice.

« Brad Bird and Pixar take up the charm and winning imagination of Disney animation classics, » here’s how The Hollywood Reporter describes this film as the winner of an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and nine Annie. In the Spanish version the voices are those of the father and son: Héctor Bonilla (Django) and Sergio Bonilla (Remy).

9 My Favorite Villain: Gru

Despicable Me. United States, 2010.

They direct: Pierre Coffin and Chris Renaud.

Gru is an evil man who plans to steal the Moon with the help of the minions, but three orphan girls whom he will have to take care of temporarily will show him the meaning of kindness and being a father.

It is a multi-award winning film with the voice of Steve Carell in its English version and Andrés Bustamante for the dub in Spanish. In addition, the voices of the minions are from the directors: Pierre Coffin and Chris Renaud.

10 The Simpsons The MovieHomer

The Simpsons Movie. United States, 2007.

Directed by: David Silverman.

After causing a catastrophe, Homer must find a way to fix it. However, the whole town turns to The Simpson, so you must not only save the world but return to unite your family, who do not want to forgive him for the mistake he made.

After the overwhelming success of the television series, she met and exceeded expectations, to the extent that she was nominated for the Golden Globe, the BAFTA, the Critics’ Choice Awards and more.

