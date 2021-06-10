Amazon Prime unveils trailer for haunting Cruel Summer

Share

Amazon Prime Video presents the official trailer and release date of the psychological thriller Cruel Summer, a series that has had Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple (The Sinner) as executive producers

Amazon Prime Video today announced that the highly anticipated psychological thriller series Cruel Summer, produced by independent studio Entertainment One (eOne) and Iron Ocean Productions, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on Friday, August 6, excluding United States and Canada.

Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple (The Sinner) serve as executive producers on this 10-episode Amazon Original series, alongside executive producer and creator Bert V. Royal (Rumors and Lies) and showrunner and executive producer Tia Napolitano (Grey’s Anatomy). .

Synopsis:

Cruel Summer is an offbeat series that takes place over three summers in the 1990s. Jeanette lives in a small town in Texas. Her shyness does not make her a very popular person, but everything changes when one day Kate Wallis is kidnapped. Jeanette, who apparently has no relationship with the victim, takes her place and becomes the most popular girl in town to finally become the most despised person in America.

Each episode is told from alternate points of view. The series stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutiérrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, Brooklyn Sudano, and Sarah Drew. Additionally, Max Winkler directs and produces the pilot episode.

Share

Cinemascomics

Since I can remember I have always been attracted to drawing, comics and especially the cinema, the fault of this hobby is “Star Wars: Episode IV”, I was fascinated by the large number of spaceships that appeared in her and the whole world created by George Lucas, the scene of the corellia ship being chased by an imperial cruiser that advanced to fill the screen was shocking. The music of John Williams was catchy and easy to remember, and by then I remember my collections of stickers and the dolls of the saga. Another great influence has been the comics, specifically the Vertex editions of Spiderman, X-Men, The Avengers, The Fantastic 4, with which I learned to draw by copying John Romita Sr. and Jack Kirby’s cartoons. So it was not surprising that he ended up studying at the Zaragoza School of the Arts.