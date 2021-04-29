Amazon Prime renews Invincible for two more seasons

After the debut of “Invincible” on Amazon Prime and the success that it is reaping, the streaming service has had no problem offering more content to fans and renew Robert Kirkman’s comic adaptation for two more seasons. The announcement comes through a video posted by Kirkman himself in which he is seen chatting with Steve Yeun, who voices the main protagonist Mark Grayson, announcing that we will have two more batches of episodes. Of course it is still early to talk about release dates.

This announcement comes near the end of the first season that premieres tomorrow. It is not the first time that reference has been made to a potential renewal as it is something that Kirkman recently advanced, until it was concluded that, indeed, they were already working on more episodes of this animated adaptation of their comic.

The Twitter account of the series has celebrated it by publishing a banner in which we can see all the characters.

Hey @InvincibleHQ fans! @steveyeun & I have some potentially exciting news to share about season 2 and… pic.twitter.com/1rgEQCTwxR – Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) April 29, 2021

Twitter: Announce Season 2, you cowards

InvincibleHQ: How about Seasons 2 AND 3?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/lWCSGbNTka – INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 29, 2021

“Invincible” is an animated superhero series that is unlike anything seen before in the world of superheroes, as it combines a retro animation aesthetic with a deep story and a great dose of violence. The story follows teenage Mark Grayson as he struggles to balance a seemingly normal life in high school with the recent discovery that, like his superhero father Omni-Man, he too has otherworldly abilities. Oscar winner JK Simmons and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun lead the series’ voice cast, alongside other names including Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mark Hamill and Walton Goggins.