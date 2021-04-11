Amazon Prime Premieres “Them”, a new suspense series | Instagram

This new suspense series from the platform by Amazon Prime premiered on April 9, 2021 and consists of 10 episodes and will surely take your breath away, as many say it is one of the best productions they have made.

There is no doubt that Amazon Prime has a wide range of series, from romantic period dramas to exciting and risque superhero animations.

However, the new t3rror series that has recently been added to its catalog promises to leave your hair standing on end.

It is about the series “Them”Which tackles the issue of racism in the United States with a supernatural twist, mixing some realism with a bit of science fiction that will make even the most irrational fear feel as real as life itself.

According to reports, the new Amazon Prime Video production was created by Little Marvin and produced by Lena Waithe, so “Them” will be treated as an anthology series.

Structured a bit like the iconic series of American horror story, each season is intended to follow a different story and collection of characters as they explore the cultural divisions between all of us in a way we’ve never seen before.

The series follows a black family in the United States of the 1950s who move from North Carolina to California.

As they fight off threats from their neighbors, the Emorys will have to give their all to survive in a world dominated by whites.

The family is not only the target of terrible abuse and discrimination by the locals, but it also becomes clear that their new home is plagued by sinister supernatural forces.

It is worth mentioning that the cast of Them is made up of Deborah Ayorinde and Ashley Thomas, who play the parents, Lucky and Henry in the Emory family.

They move into their new home with their daughters Ruby and Gracie, played by Shahadi Wright Joseph and Melody Hurd.

As we mentioned, this new Amazon Prime suspense series premiered on April 9, 2021 and consists of 10 episodes, which will be quite long, taking as an example that only the first chapter is almost two hours.

