Amazon Prime premieres the documentary ‘SEVE’, 10 years after his death

‘IT LOOKS’ is the documentary film about the life of who became the best golf player in the world in the 80s, winner of five Grand Slams, of almost a hundred tournaments on five continents, and a mass idol beyond sport, an extraordinary one on and off the links, with followers all over the world.

As a child, he started playing on the beach, with an old stolen 5 iron (there is debate because Seve himself talks about this stick and his brothers about a 3 iron) and a tomato can as a hole, and sneaking into the field of golf in his small town in northern Spain, Pedreña, in Cantabria, to play on clear nights with a full moon. From there, with an unprecedented momentum, against all odds and in a very short period of time, nothing stopped him until he reached the top.

But Seve was not only everything in the world of golf: a tireless fighter, he faced the established powers in all areas, he always tried to stay true to himself, he had great triumphs and defeats … to end up suffering in many aspects, over all at the end of his life with the terrible disease that took him away too soon.

It is a documentary film loaded with a lot of emotion, in which the greats of golf have participated who faced and ‘suffered’ Seve: their idol Gary Player, Jack nicklaus, Greg norman Y Bernhard Langer, former Ryder Cup captains as Tony Jacklin, Bernard Gallacher, Sam Torrance, and of course the player – and faithful and loyal friend, as well as the European captain in the duel against the USA in 2012, a year after his death – who formed the best couple in the history of Ryder with Seve: Txema Olazábal; referees like John Paramor, journalists like Olga Viza or John Hopkins, his caddy Billy Foster and directors of the European Tour – a circuit that Seve revitalized, made grow to unsuspected limits and put on the international map – like Ken Schofield and George O’Grady.

A separate chapter is the story, sometimes overwhelming, of his three brothers –Manolo, Baldomero and Vicente–, who shared their best and worst moments with him.

There are also unpublished images and photos of his most personal sphere. A deserved tribute, when ten years have passed since his death. A tribute without a doubt for a great, unique and unrepeatable golfer, capable of leaving an indelible mark on the world of golf and sport, and who left after a cruel illness in 2011.