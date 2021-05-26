Amazon Prime documentary about Seve Ballesteros premieres June 4

Amazon Prime Video consolidates its commitment to sports documentary content and reveals the next premieres that will reach the service. The new Amazon Exclusive productions about Pau Gasol, Diego Simeone, Carlos Sainz, Real Madrid and Severiano Ballesteros; as well as the preview of Fernando’s second season, the series about Fernando Alonso, the docuseries about the Rafa Nadal Academy and the premiere of La Familia, about the golden generation of Spanish basketball, are some of the novelties presented during a virtual panel that brought together its protagonists

A new documentary film about Severiano Ballesteros will be released on June 4. Amazon Prime Video has announced the documentary film Amazon Exclusive about the life of who became the best golfer in the world in the 80s, winner of five “majors” and a mass idol beyond sports.

He began playing on the beach and slipping as a child on the golf course in his small town (Pedreña) and, from there, nothing stopped him until he reached the top. But Seve was not only everything in golf: a tireless fighter, he faced the established powers in all areas, he was almost always true to himself, he had triumphs and defeats … to end up suffering in many aspects, especially at the end of his life.

A documentary in which the golf greats who faced Seve have participated: Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player or Greg norman, among others; the player who formed the best Ryder Cup couple with Seve, Txema Olazábal; referees, journalists and managers. Seve is a production of Par Producciones (previously Atar Agreements) and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in Spain on June 4.