Amazon Prime Days are here with the best deals of 2021

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Known as Prime Day is a global event organized by Amazon in which customers from all over the world will have access to the best discounts of the year. Exclusive offers for customers who must be subscribed to Amazon Prime.

When is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 It will start on Monday, June 21 at 0:00 a.m. and will last until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22. During those 48 hours, Amazon Prime customers will enjoy the best deals of the year. That said, Amazon will launch some offers during the previous days.

What products to buy during Amazon Prime Day?

The products that you can get on Prime Day are quite varied. And also, at exclusive prices that you won’t find anywhere else. You can buy products from technology, for him home, the kitchen, games table Y toys for the little ones, sportswear … not to mention many other advantages such as the unlimited access to Amazon Music, Kindle Unlimited or Amazon Fashion.

When does Prime Day end?

As we say, you can enjoy the best discounts on Prime Day until 11:59 PM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.