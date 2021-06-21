Amazon Prime Day without debt: these are the options to finance all your purchases

‘Prime Day’, Amazon’s annual event, will begin at midnight June 20-21, run through the end of June 22, and include more than two million offers for Prime customers around the world. Many consumers turn to payment fractionation of these purchases with the idea of ​​making the most of the discounts. These are the different forms of financing available in Spain and offered by Amazon so that users can take advantage of the offers without falling into debt or exhausting the monthly budget.

The e-commerce giant offers two financing possibilities They vary according to the amount of the purchase and the return period. If the price is between 75 euros and 1,000 euros, the user will be able to access ‘Pay in 4’. If you need to split the purchase beyond 90 days or the amount of the item has a price between 1,000 euros and 3,000 euros, you can choose ‘Credit Line. Another option would be to pay directly with a credit card. Which is more interesting?

With the first of the possibilities, the client will only have to make an online request and attach the photo of the DNI. It is, according to the financial comparator HelpMyCash, a cheap 90-day financing alternative. Only one amount will be added to the purchase amount opening commission that will correspond to 2.5% of the total to be paid and the cost of the commission will be divided into four installments. However, if we use ‘Pay in 4’ and additionally choose the credit card to pay the installments, we could fall into the error of double financing.

“Splitting these fees could lead to paying more for financing and an option that was initially inexpensive would become a expensive alternative. As a consequence, the cost of financing could be higher than the discount offered by Amazon Prime Days, “the experts warn, so the purchase would not be as profitable as it might seem at first glance.

The other option to finance items between three and 30 months or in case the purchase is for an amount greater than 1,000 euros is’ Credit Line. With a minimum fee of 15 euros it may seem like an economical option, but the truth is that the more a purchase is divided, the more interest will be paid, they alert, so the important thing here would be to choose the least number of installments that we can afford in order to pay as little interest as possible. In addition, it is essential to pay the installments with a debit or credit card with payment at the end of the month avoiding falling into double financing.

And pay with the credit card? This option may seem to many users the easiest form of financing, but it is surely one less economical way for this case. Now, if the item you want to purchase exceeds the amount of 3,000 euros or the credit card has insurance for purchases that we are particularly interested in, it could also be a good option. “Here, the recommendation would be to compare the APR of all financing options and choose the one that offers the lowest percentage“They explain from the comparator.

In any case, there are two tips to keep in mind before getting carried away by discounts: always choose the highest quota that can be paid or the least number of installments, since, the safest thing is that, in this way, less interest will be paid, and check that the time that will be used to pay a debt is less than the life of the item to be acquired.