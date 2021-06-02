Amazon Prime Day will be celebrated on June 21 and 22

One of the most anticipated days of the year for buyers, is undoubtedly Amazon Prime Day, which together with Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, presents us with one of the cheapest shopping periods. Therefore, after a long wait and numerous speculations, the dates of celebration of these offers have finally been officially announced, which this year they will arrive early.

And it is that although Amazon Prime Day has traditionally been scheduled for the anniversary of the founding of Amazon, during the month of July, last year we saw how COVID caused numerous logistical problems, delaying this event until mid october. Luckily, this year the situation is undoubtedly much more favorable, with great advances in the vaccination campaigns and the return to normality, which have not only allowed Amazon to recover its favorite date, but even advance it to June 21 and 22.

Once again, this celebration will focus on 48 hours of great limited offers for users subscribed to Amazon Prime, which will have exclusive access to more than 2 million offers that will include all kinds of products, from technology and electronics to fashion, appliances and other home appliances, beauty products, toys, sports equipment, pet products, and of course, the entire selection of products and devices from Amazon brands.

However, anyone who has still had a previous subscription to this service, may access the 30-day free trial period to participate in Amazon Prime Day.

On the other hand, Amazon has already wanted to start the celebration anticipating some own offers how, for those Amazon Prime customers who have not yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited, they can benefit from the best offer offered to date, with 4 free months of unlimited access to more than 70 million songs without ads and millions of podcasts; plus three months of free access to the Kindle Unlimited catalog.

So, once the date is known, the big question now lies in what will be the most interesting offers this Prime Day, and take the time to stalk the website. Although if you walk a little more tightly on time, you can also stop by the selection of offers that we will publish and update