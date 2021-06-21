Amazon Prime Day: the best deals on mobiles and smartphones



Amazon has a great selection of Samsung phones on sale.

Photo: Monoar_CGI_Artist / Pixabay

Amazon Prime Day is here, and if you were waiting for it to buy a cell phone or smartphone at a good price, you did well, because there have already been several offers with great discounts that you could take advantage of.

Here are some of them.

–Samsung’s Galaxy S21 is on sale for $ 600 on Amazon. It should be noted that this phone is generally $ 800. That is is $ 200 off the full retail price.

–Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Plus, with a larger screen and battery, is on sale at Amazon starting at $ 700, when it is usually $ 1.00). This represents a $ 300 discount.

–Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is on sale for $ 950 on Amazon, when you can normally find it at $ 1,300. In other words, it has $ 350 less than its normal price.

–Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE is discounted to $ 479 on Amazon, when it is generally priced at $ 700. This is $ 220 dollars off.

–The OnePlus 8 in glacial green is $ 350 this Prime Day. Its normal price is $ 700. In other words, it has a 50% discount.

– The Apple iPhone 11 is at $ 575 dollars at the moment, when its normal price is $ 800 dollars. In other words, it has a discount of $ 225 dollars.

–The Tracfone Motorola Moto G Power 4G is currently priced at $ 100, when it is normally priced at $ 150. If you buy it now, you will have it with a 33% discount.

–The Motorola One 5G 128GB can be found on Amazon with a price of $ 300 dollars, when its normal price is $ 400 dollars. That is, it has a discount of $ 100 dollars.

–The TCL 10L 64GB phone is on Amazon for $ 157, when its normal price is usually $ 250. In other words, it has a discount of $ 93 dollars.

–You may also be interested in: What it is really like to work for Amazon