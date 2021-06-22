Amazon Prime Day: the 10 best deals on tablets, computers and notebooks



Photo: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Today there are also Amazon Prime offers, you have all day to take advantage of the spectacular online offers. If you are looking for a team for distraction or to work, today is the day to do it achieving significant savings.

And if what you are looking for is a tablet, computer or notebook, here we have some very good options.

Tablets:

Tablet Facetel, Android 10 Facetel Q3 Pro 10 inches: With Octa-Core processor, 3 GB RAM 32 GB of storage 128GB of extended memory. This tablet is regularly at $ 179 but today you can buy it at $ 148.85 dollars.

Tablet Fusion5, 10 ″ Windows 10 Fusion5 FWIN232 Plus S1 Ultra Slim Tablet PC. The price of this Tablet is normally $ 299.99 but today buy it at $ 219.95 dollars.

Tablet Samsung Galaxy, Tab S6 Lite 10.4 inches, 64 GB, with wifi, pink. The price of this equipment is $ 429.99, but today you can get it at $ 319.99.

Pritom Android Tablet, 10 inch Android 9.0 OS Tablet, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM, Quad Core processor, HD IPS screen with rear camera. This device costs $ 119.99, but buy it for $ 99.99 today.

Computers

Acer Aspire C27-962-UA91 AIO Desktop, 27 ″ Full HD display, Intel Core i5-1035G1. This computer is regularly priced at $ 799.99 but today it only costs $ 679.99 dollars.

Apple iMac with Retina 5K display (27 inches, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD storage. For $ 1,999, get it today at $ 1,898 dollars.

Notebook

HP ProBook 450 G7 15.6 ″ Notebook – 1920 x 1080 – Core i5 i5-10210U – 8 GB RAM – 256 GB SSD. Its normal price is $ 1,299 but you still have a few hours to get it in $ 899.99 dollars.

Razer Blade 15 – 2020 Gamer Laptop: Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. Its list price is $ 1,499.99 but get it for $ 999.99 today.

16-inch Apple MacBook Pro Laptop, Silver. Today is the day to take your Apple equipment, from $ 2,799.99 to $$ 2,549.00.

Acer Swift 3 Thin & Light Laptop, 14 ″ Full HD IPS, AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Octa-Core Processor with Radeon Graphics. This equipment costs $ 849.99 but today Amazon has it for sale at $ 699.99.

