Amazon Prime Day: Discover the Best Food and Drink Deals to Stock Your Pantry



Take advantage of the incredible offers on food and beverages that Amazon Prime Day puts at our fingertips.

Photo: Edward Smith / .

Finally, the moment that many of us waited for: Amazon Prime Day, which this year will be held on June 21 and 22, a fairly traditional date for the popular event. Considering that last year this iconic shopping event was postponed due to the pandemic and took place in October, the arrival of summer is the perfect time to Stock the pantry with the best food and beverage deals. Based on this, we took on the task of selecting some of the best offers to supply your pantry with accessible and quality products, which will be a great ally to keep you healthy and take care of your pocket. Take note! And take advantage of these two days of incredible offers.

1. Real Hellmann’s Mayonnaise, gluten-free

Mayonnaise is one of the basic household condimentsIt is used to season all kinds of food and in particular it is a good option to take care of our health. A great alternative on offer is Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise, it is a Gluten-free mayonnaise made with real, simple ingredients like organic eggs, oil, and vinegar. An ideal condiment for spreading on sandwiches and wraps, grilling juicy burgers, mixing creamy sauces, and preparing fresh salads and simple meals. Without a doubt, this 3-pack of jars is a bargain, ideal to keep in the pantry and always have a jar available. It is also a product rich in Omega 3-ALA (it contains 650 mg of ALA per serving, which is 40% of the daily value). And the perfect alternative for people with gluten intolerance.

– Offer: 3-pack 30 oz (887 ml) jars

– Cost: $ 17.14

Real Hellmann’s Mayonnaise. / Photo: Amazon

2. Nature’s Path Granola with pumpkin and flax seeds

Without a doubt, granola is a basic pantry, it is ideal as breakfast, healthy snack, dinner and a delicious dessert. The option offered by the Nature’s Path brand is simply wonderful, since it is a very healthy and nutritious product. Made with crunchy organic oat flakes and a touch of natural cinnamon sweetness, it is the perfect sweet treat, thanks to its content in healthy fats like Omega-3s provided by pumpkin and flax seeds. It is also a product that is certified organic by the USDA and is 100% natural made with simple and nutritious ingredients from whole foods, Contains no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

– Offer: Box with 6 Eco Pac bags of 26.4 ounces each (748 grams)

– Cost: $ 58.28

Granola Nature’s Path./Photo: Amazon

3. Lipton black tea

Tea is one of the most consumed beverages in the world and shines for its therapeutic properties. It’s a everyday consumer staple, which is always welcome at home. For lovers of black tea, Prime Day offers this wonderful, high-quality alternative: black tea bags, made with freshly pressed and carefully selected tea leaves. It is worth mentioning that black tea is a powerful antioxidant, rich in flavonoids that help strengthen heart health and as it does not contain calories, it is a great ally for weight loss The best! This box contains 312 tea bags for a simply incredible price. You can also enjoy it cold for summer days and hot on cooler days.

– Offer: Pack with 3 cartons and 312 black tea bags

– Cost: $ 19.99

Lipton black tea pack. / Photo: Amazon

4. Nutri Grain Bars

Cereal bars solve many problems at home, especially with children and it is therefore a great recommendation to have them available in the pantry. Nutri Grain bars are one of the most accessible and healthy options, they are made with real fruits and whole grains, therefore they are a delicious addition to any Balanced breakfast and are a perfect snack to go. They also contain essential vitamins and minerals, they are made with 100% whole grains (8 grams per 37-gram serving) The best? They do not contain high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, or colorings from artificial sources. They are made with wheat, milk and soy ingredients, Kosher dairy.

– Offer: 1 1,781-pound box, containing 3 10.4-ounce packages with 8 sticks. In total you will get 32 ​​breakfast bars (8 apple cinnamon, 8 blueberry and 16 strawberry)

– Cost: $ 10.99

Nutri Grain bars. / Photo: Amazon

5. Bottle of Happy Belly Wildflower Honey

Buying honey in small jars can be expensive, however this 5 pound jar of honey It is simply magnificent! It is without a doubt the best natural and healthy sweetener for teas, beverages and baked goods. It is a high quality honey that is characterized by its slightly darker color and is unique since the color and flavor of the product may vary depending on the flowers visited by the honey bees. Best of all, it is a highly preserved product, ideal to have on hand in the pantry and say goodbye to refined sugar.

– Offer: Plastic jar with 5 pounds of honey (2.27 kg)

– Cost: $ 17.99, with Prime free you will have an additional 20%

Bee honey jar. / Photo: Amazon

6. Happy Bellly black pepper

Of course, spices cannot be missing from our repertoire and of course one of the most famous in the world is black pepper. It is well known that these types of products are much more worth buying in larger quantities, they are cheaper. Pepper is simply a basic in the kitchen, which will fill all kinds of dishes with personality. For this incredible price it is worth buying two jars and in seconds you will be stocking your pantry with a little more than 1 kg of black pepper, In addition, this variant is characterized by its penetrating aroma and flavor, woody, pine with a spicy flavor.

– Offer: 18-ounce bottle of coarse pepper (510 grams)

– Cost: $ 8.99

Black pepper. / Photo: Amazon

7. 100% Arabica Amazon Fresh coffee

Is there a pantry without good coffee? Probably not, fortunately Prime Day offers quite accessible and good quality alternatives. Such is the case of this wonderful alternative of 100% Arabica coffee grown in Colombia, known as one of the best coffees in the world. Roasted and packaged in the United States, medium-light complexion with a smooth and balanced flavor.

– Offer: 32 oz bag of whole bean arabica coffee

– Cost: $ 9.74. Check the availability of two packages, it is worth more in relation to quantity-price.

Amazon fresh coffee./Photo: Amazon

8. Extra virgin olive oil Colavita

Olive oil is a nutritional treasure that simply cannot be absent from any healthy and therapeutic diet, it is the best recommendation of healthy fat to integrate into our daily diet. This oil is a high quality product, imported from Italy and that is obtained from cold production obtained exclusively from olives harvested from the best plantations in Europe. It is also a product that bears the quality seal of the North American Olive Oil Association (NAOOA) and has been tested for both its quality and its authenticity in accordance with the standards of the International Olive Council (IOC). Two-time winner of “Best Everyday Cooking Oil” in Men’s Health magazine’s annual nutrition awards.

Certified OU Kosher and is cholesterol and carbohydrate free.

– Offer: Two-pack of 25.5 oz (750 ml) glass bottles

– Cost: $ 22.35

Extra virgin olive oil./Photo: Amazon

–

