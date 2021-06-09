Amazon Prime Day Air Fryer Deals 2021- Air Fryer Sales to Expect

Over the past few years, air fryers have become one of the most in-demand kitchen appliances around — and for good reason. Mouth-watering, crispy food minus the oven? Yes, please.

Right now, Amazon is currently slashing the prices of a bunch of air fryers. To help streamline your shopping, we’re sharing the best deals, below.

Our favorite Amazon air fryer sales you can shop now

13% off

BRIO 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer

17% off

OJF Electric Air Fryer 4.2 qt

17% off

5.8-QT 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer

17% off

12-in-1 Large XL Air Fryer Oven

ALSO, Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner (June 21 through June 22.), which means you might see similar deals (if not better ones?) on air fryers — but you’ve gotta be a Prime Member to score the deals.

Nobody knows what will be discounted (or how discounted) until the sale starts. That said, in 2020, the e-tailer took up to 50 percent off a bunch of air fryers, so you can probably expect more of the same this year.

