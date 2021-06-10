Amazon Prime Day 2021: these are the offers that are already offered online



There are products with up to 50% discount.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 will take place on June 21 and 22. However, some good offers from this promotional period are already available on the platform, which will surely increase as the big day rolls around.

Here are some that you can take advantage of now.

Save up to 50% on movies at Prime Video

Amazon has lowered the prices of a variety of movies and series to rent or buy on Prime Video this week. This is great news if you just got your free trial and want to get the most out of the streaming service.

Save 53% on your first 4 months of Audible Premium

You can save 53% in your first four months of Amazon’s Audible Premium Plus service, reducing that monthly fee to $ 6.95. This will give you an audiobook of your choice each month, as well as a good amount of original content.

3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited

If you’ve been considering changing your music streaming service, now is the right time. Amazon is already offering three months of Music Unlimited for free, although you should be aware that this it will revert to the regular rate of $ 9.99 once the trial endsto.

Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera: $ 19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera is now priced at $ 19.99 for Prime members, an additional $ 5 off the price of last year’s Prime Day deals.

Ring Video Doorbell | Amazon Echo Dot (Gen 3): $ 44.99

Prime members can save 50% on a Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot package right now, since they have an excellent discount that reduces the final price of the package to only $ 44.99 dollars.

