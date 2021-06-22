Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sundresses Sale

Edward BerthelotGetty Images

If your wardrobe could use a dress refresh now that we’re emerging out of our shells and socializing IRL again, we have some very good news for you. Prime Day 2021 is stacked with sundresses. We sifted through all of the options carried by Amazon-owned Shopbop and did a deep dive into styles that have been trending on Tik Tok. Our findings? A treasure trove of breezy frocks, party dresses, and maximalist daydreams come true. Amazon Prime Day’s sundresses sale is surely can’t-miss.

Below, you’ll see that we unearthed floral-printed numbers from labels worn by the Duchess of Cambridge, LBDs, and looks worthy of manifesting a grid photo moment. And while all of these styles are super cute, you betcha the price tags on ’em are equally as pretty. Prime Day really came through with those major markdowns, and you really oughta snag some for yourself. Ahead, the chicest dresses on sale for Prime Day to shop now as styles are already selling out left and right at the time of publication.

this shirt dress

Frank & Eileen Hunter Woven Button Up Dress

Frank & Eileen

$ 278 $ 220 (20% off)

Poplin shirts reimagined in billowing silhouettes and innovative shades dominated SS21 runways. We’re eyeing this light pink number because it can be worn as a dress or as a long open shirt with a monochromatic all-white look.

this floral frock

Faithfull The Brand Desmond Mini Dress

Faithfull

$ 179 $ 143 (20% off)

The list of style icons who’ve been spotted in Australian label Faithfull the Brand is long, extending from Kate Middleton to Hailey Bieber. Here, a mini number that’s playful and romantic in equal measure.

this one with a twist (literally)

SALONI Demi Mini Dress

SALONI

$ 550 $ 275 (50% off)

Bold prints are having a major resurgence this season. We’re into this one’s flattering silhouette and the fact that it can be worn year-round thanks to its lightweight silk shell.

this slip dress

Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress

xxxiticat

$ 40 $ 22 (45% off)

This’ 90s feeling cowl neck dress has become a viral Tik Tok sensation, boasting over 3k ratings on Amazon at the time of publication. It comes in over 20 other colors including black, lilac, and red.

this cardigan dress

Enza Costa Sleeveless Cardigan Dress

Enza Costa

$ 275 $ 220 (20% off)

No such thing as too many little black dresses.

this fahncy one

Sister Jane Margaret Jacquard Maxi Dress

Sister jane

$ 329 $ 237 (28% off)

If your vibe this summer is historical period drama main character energy, behold this number.

this casual mini

Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Relaxed Fit Linen Dress

Amazon Essentials

$ 30 $ 24 (20% off)

This linen frock will come in handy on scorching hot days when you want something unfussy to throw on for the errands that beckon you. Pocket lovers should note the 2 waist pockets.

this versatile one

Cinq a Sept Song Dress

Cinq to Sept

$ 395 $ 316 (20% off)

This mellow yellow dress can go from day to night with ease.

this off-the-shoulder silhouette

Simon Miller Espen Fold Over Long Sleeve Dress

Simon Miller

$ 198 $ 158 (20% off)

If, after living in sweats for over a year, you’re in the market for a dress that feels and looks sexy, this ribbed knit Simon Miller has you more than covered.

this floral maxi

Sister Jane Wild Flower Tiered Maxi Dress

$ 168 $ 129 (20% off)

Just add Doc Martens for your perfect early aughts moment.

Jaimie Potters Commerce Content Manager Jaimie Potters is the Commerce Content Manager at Hearst Magazines Digital Media, where she covers fashion, beauty, tech and more.

