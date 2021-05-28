Amazon Prime Day 2021 in Mexico: when is it and what are the best offers

The expectation for Amazon Prime Day 2021 grows because nobody wants to miss the offers of this super sale that This year it will take place on June 21 and 22, according to a Bloomberg report.

If you plan to buy an item with good discounts and with payment facilities, it is best to wait a little because Amazon Prime Day 2021 is coming.

This is a very good opportunity to buy items that you have wanted all year and that now you can buy in unbeatable conditions and with what you save buy those little whims that we always have in mind, with fast and free shipping.

This year Amazon Prime Day 2021 is expected to offer deep discounts on the most sought after items such as:

Smart screens

Consoles

Lap Tops

Tablets

Electronic Readers

Smart speakers

Apple AirPods

Headphones

Smartphones

E-books

Electronics devices

Home appliances

Clothing

And as always, discounts are expected on more than a million items on Prime DayIn addition, you will have to be aware of special offers on Amazon’s own products.

Prime Day 2020 included offers and promotions from third parties for Mexico and it is expected that this year the strategy to boost purchases on the country’s platform will be replicated, which by the way, is currently celebrating Hot Sale 2021, a great online sale in which hundreds of stores offer offers to encourage e-commerce.

Amazon has not made the official announcement, but according to Bloomberg assures that it has confirmation from a source and documents that it will take place on June 21 and 22.

In past editions, Prime Day was celebrated in the month of July, with the exception of 2020, which due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the decision was made to postpone it until October 13.

This year, a large turnover is expected that will exceed the sales figures of the previous celebrations, as has happened since 2015.

Last year on Prime Day, fans paid more than $ 3.5 billion in sale products during sale days, up 60% from the previous year, which represented the highest sales turnover in history.

With information from Bloomberg and Media

You may also like:

The bonuses offered by Arizona, Connecticut, Montana, New Hampshire and Oklahoma for returning to work

Post-Covid Tourism: Airline Tickets Already Cost What Before the Pandemic and Leisure Travel Will Be 100% Restored in June

United States Airlines, the Most Favored with the Downgrade of Mexico’s Air Safety to Category 2