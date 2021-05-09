Amazon Prime Day 2021 Fashion Deals – What Fashion Items Will Be on Sale?

Retweet if you agree: We! Sees it! TO! Good! Comes out! And now that Amazon Prime Day 2021 is around the corner (it’s typically in the summer!), It’s time we familiarize ourselves with all the juicy deets on this major shopping event — especially if you’re on the hunt for some good Amazon Prime Day fashion deals to stock your wardrobe with.

True fashun peeps know that Amazon is * the place * for cute clothes and accessories on a budget. So just imagine what the prices will be, come Prime Day (hint: the answer is very low and very lovely). But if you’re new here or are in need of a refresher on what exactly is this fabled APD everyone is talking about, then read on.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

You’ve heard of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, yes? Now file Amazon Prime Day in that same brain bin of Can’t-Miss Major Sales Events. It’s an annual 48-hour shopping event with massive markdowns on tonssssss of stuff — from beauty to fashion, fitness, sex, tech, and home decor. To access the deals, you’ll need a Prime membership, which goes for $ 12.99 a month or $ 119 a year and includes free two-day shipping on Prime-eligible items (plus, like, a ton of other perks). So, if you’re not already a member, I suggest you sign up for one — if not for the speedy shipping, then definitely for these Prime Day deals.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

I’ll be honest here, the official date for Amazon Prime Day 2021 hasn’t been released yet. But in a recent press call, the retail giant has confirmed that it will happen “on a date where we think it’ll get more attention for our customers, and also for our vendors,” which, like, okay. Not much to work on, but there’s a lot of speculation on Prime Day happening sometime this summer. So keep your eyes peeled (and this page bookmarked) for updates to come.

What will the Amazon Prime Day 2021 fashion deals be?

With no official news on when the sale will be and which retailers will be participating, it’s hard predicting exactly which fashion items will be on markdown. But if you’re down to shop some fashion deals ahead of the big shopping sales event, then take a look at these top picks, below. Consider it a preview of what’s to come — or a little shopping appetizer, if you will.

Amazon Fashion Deals You Can Shop RN

90s Shoulder Bag for Women Vegan Leather

RB3447 Metal Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban amazon.com $ 211.00

$ 161.00 (24% off)

Womens Dresses Summer Tie Front

Womens Beach Sun Straw Hat

Cute Spring Casual Fall Sexy Deep V Dress

Women’s Donddi Sandal, White Leather

Steve Madden amazon.com

Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings

LILIE & WHITE amazon.com

$ 13.99

Women’s Long Sleeve Crop Top and Pants

