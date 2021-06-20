Amazon Prime Day 2021: Everything We Know

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. AND! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E !.

We all expect some major savings in honor of holidays like Fourth of July and Mother’s Day every year. Additionally, sales themselves have become a sought-after event every year. From Black Friday to Small Business Saturday and Cyber ​​Monday, smart shoppers have a lot to look forward to. Another one of those big days is Amazon Prime Day, the annual sale that Amazon has created for Amazon Prime subscribers. This year, the sale takes place on two days, June 21 and June 22.

Why is Prime Day such a big deal? Keep on scrolling to find out more about what you can expect.