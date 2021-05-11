Amazon Prime Day 2021 Bedding and Home Deals – What Home Items Will Be on Sale?

Summer is creepin ‘up, and you know what that means. Vacay season is approaching and, most importantly, so is one of the best shopping events of the year! Amazon Prime Day 2021 is happening in just a few months, and if you live for a * chef’s kiss * sale, this is your time to shine. The sales across all categories are gonna be pretty amazing, but TBH, the bedding and home deals are where it’s gonna be at !! And, lucky for you, I’ve got some ~ intel ~ about what you can expect.



Sooo, what * is * Amazon Prime Day?

Glad you asked! It’s pretty much one of the Internet’s most anticipated sales events where Prime members * specifically * can get their hands on some fire deals. The whole shopping palooza only lasts 48 hours and all kinds of things will be marked down within the home décor, tech, fashion, fitness, and beauty departments. And it is, a Prime membership is required. So, if you wanna get your foot in the door to these drool-worthy deals sign up ASAP. And, honestly, it’s worth it. To get one, all ya gotta do is pay $ 12.99 a month or $ 119 a year and you’ll get access to not only Prime Day but also their beloved express tw0-day shipping on Prime-eligible products.

Alright, when is Amazon Prime Day?

Unforch, I don’t have the exact date for when this exciting occasion is going to commence. Though, I can def confirm that it’s going to happen sometime during the summer. If you want to make sure that you don’t miss out on it, keep checking back here with me and my crew — aka the shopping gurus at Cosmo.

What are the bedding and home deals gonna be?

With no official date released just yet, it’s hard to predict exactly what will be on the sale menu. But! That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do some treating yourself before the Big Day. I highly suggest pre-gaming the event by shopping some of the v good bedding and home deals that are going on RTFN, below. (Y’know, as we wait for the official word …)

Amazon Bedding and Home Deals You Can Shop RN

Siberian Goose Down Comforter

Egyptian Bedding amazon.com $ 189.95

$ 139.95 (26% off)

Bed pillows

Beckham Luxury Linens amazon.com

Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Linenspa amazon.com

$ 49.99

K-Elite Coffee Maker

Keurig amazon.com $ 169.99

$ 119.99 (29% off)

Trina Upholstered Headboard

Island Vibes Soy Candle

NaturalAnnie Essentials amazon.com

$ 28.00

