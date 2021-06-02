Amazon Prime Day 2021 Beauty Deals to Get Excited About Now

Getty Images

PSA: Amazon Prime Day 2021 is coming up real soon. Yep, the exact dates of the two-day long shopping extravaganza are finally here, which means you should start prepping now for some seriously good deals in the beauty space (considering past year’s discounts have included 30 or 40 percent off everything from hair dryers and epilators to matte lipsticks and moisturizers, Prime Day is basically nonnegotiable for smart beauty shoppers). Like, IDK about you, but I’m officially excited.

So in the spirit of getting fully prepared for Amazon Prime Day 2021, I went ahead and rounded up all the important information you’ll want to keep in mind, including the deals, the dates (one more time for the ppl in the back: It’s so soon!), And more. Ready to become a professional beauty shopper? Right this way.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Good news: Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off on June 21 at 12 am PDT and runs through June 22. That’s a Monday and a Tuesday, btw, so do yourself a favor and jot that down in your calendar before you forget. If you’re new to the Prime Day game, here’s a hot little tip: New deals drop constantly throughout the two-day event, so you’ll want to check in regularly to make sure you aren’t missing anything (like, IDK , that cult-favorite primer you’ve been eyeing or that luxe curling iron that’s been sitting in your cart for weeks).

What are the Amazon Prime Day beauty deals this year?

Amazon is pretty secretive about the exact products and brands that are included in the sale, but the retailer announced in a press release that shoppers can expect over 2 million deals across beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and more. Impressive, right? Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out the best beauty deals to shop on Amazon Prime Day 2021, but if they’re anything like last year’s lineup (think: major discounts on cult-favorite hair, makeup, and skincare products), it’ll be well worth the wait.

In the meantime though, keep scrolling for a few of my personal favorite picks from Prime Day 2020 (and maybe say a prayer they’ll be included this year too ?!).

1

This Cleansing Device

Foreo Luna 2 Facial Cleansing Brush

One of the most exciting skincare deals during last year’s sale? You could snag this best-selling cleansing device for a whopping 30 percent off. And thanks to the fact that it uses gentle silicone bristles, it’s a solid pick for most skin types.

two

This Under-Eye Concealer

Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer

I’m always an advocate of stocking up on new makeup during Amazon Prime Day, and last year, this under-eye concealer from Maybelline New York was one of the first things I added to my cart. Like, 30 percent off an already affordable drugstore product? Yes, pls.

3

This Epilator

Braun Epilator Silk-Epil 9 9-579

If you’ve been looking for the right time to upgrade your at-home hair removal routine, Amazon Prime Day might be it. Last year, you could shop this super-effective epilator for 43 percent off. Not bad, right?

4

This Texturizing Spray

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

Honestly, Amazon Prime Day is kinda the perfect excuse to splurge on a luxe beauty product. Last year, one of my favorite options was this fancy texturizing spray from Oribe (which, NBD, was a full 33 percent off).

5

This Sensitive Skin Cream

Avène Skin Recovery Cream

Trust me: If you’ve got sensitive skin, you need this soothing moisturizer in your lineup. And considering this bb was 30 percent off during last year’s sale, you might want to go ahead and bookmark it before Prime Day 2021 hits.

Ruby Buddemeyer Beauty Editor Ruby is the beauty editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covers beauty across print and digital.

